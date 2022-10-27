ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card

HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!

Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey

HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
Halloween with Glam and Drama!

Monday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s Halloween... ‘Houston Life’ style!. We continue our annual Halloween costume tradition. This year we’re bringing the glam and the drama! Who will we be? Tune in at 1:00 p.m. to find out!. Plus, need last minute costume help?...
NICU babies at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital join the Halloween Spirit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The staff and volunteers at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital had a little dress-up time with the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We’re helping create a sense of normalcy for the families and helping them make positive memories,” nursing director of the NICU Angela Koerner says. “This is extremely important because it builds that bond between the family and the baby.”
Lone Star Rally

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Houston Life Prize Wheel November 2022 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
The Suffers’ Kam Franklin

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin!. She’s about to host an epic music battle between Grammy award winner Gary Clark Junior and Houston’s own Paul Wall. It’s happening right here in Houston. She’ll share all the details plus how she’s getting...
Sky Houston launches national campaign, She’s A Masterpiece

Kameika Smith also known as ‘Sky Houston’ is a radio host, voice-over talent, public speaker, and businesswoman with a large fan base of 1.5 listeners. The multihyphenate is a staple on Houston airwaves with 20 years in the game as a radio personality. She has hosted shows on a number of channels such as R&B station, Majic 102.1; Hip-hop and R&B station, 97.9 The Box, and Houston’s Inspiration Station, Praise 92.1FM.
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022

DALLAS (KDAF) — Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America’s favorite, brunch. Whether you’re in it for the chicken...
