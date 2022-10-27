Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston's Best RestaurantsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card
HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Experience the Galápagos Islands with KPRC 2 and the Houston Zoo through pictures
In less than six months, a one-of-a-kind Galápagos Islands habitat will open at the Houston Zoo. Ahead of the April 2023 opening, KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez got to travel to the Islands with team members from the Houston Zoo to learn about the animals and to meet the people working to save them.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are some family-friendly places to take the little ones on Halloween this Monday
All the little ghouls and goblins will be outside searching for the sweetest treats this Halloween, and we want to ensure they enjoy it in the safest way possible. If your neighborhood is not hosting a night of trick-or-treating, here’s a list of family-friendly events taking place on Monday, Oct. 31.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!
Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked one of the Worst Cities for Single Moms: survey
HOUSTON - A recent survey shared some disappointing news about the City of Houston for single mothers. According to LawnStarter, out of 200 of the biggest cities, Houston was ranked 7th worst for single moms. The report looked at several factors including ample child care, high-quality education and health care as well as a decent work-life balance.
Click2Houston.com
Halloween with Glam and Drama!
Monday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s Halloween... ‘Houston Life’ style!. We continue our annual Halloween costume tradition. This year we’re bringing the glam and the drama! Who will we be? Tune in at 1:00 p.m. to find out!. Plus, need last minute costume help?...
Nearly 10 employers interviewing for virtual and in-person jobs in Katy
In Katy, we're helping you find your next job today with our virtual job fair. The city of Katy and Amazon are among those hiring. Here's more information.
Click2Houston.com
NICU babies at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital join the Halloween Spirit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The staff and volunteers at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital had a little dress-up time with the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We’re helping create a sense of normalcy for the families and helping them make positive memories,” nursing director of the NICU Angela Koerner says. “This is extremely important because it builds that bond between the family and the baby.”
Click2Houston.com
Lone Star Rally
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel November 2022 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
cw39.com
Helping underserved communities with their health care needs for free
HOUSTON (KIAH) Getting medical treatment is not always easy for everyone. When you don’t have insurance, it makes it even more difficult to be up on your health, and vaccines that keep you health. That’s why one organization is hosting a Free event to help those in need.
hbu.edu
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
Click2Houston.com
The Suffers’ Kam Franklin
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin!. She’s about to host an epic music battle between Grammy award winner Gary Clark Junior and Houston’s own Paul Wall. It’s happening right here in Houston. She’ll share all the details plus how she’s getting...
Sky Houston launches national campaign, She’s A Masterpiece
Kameika Smith also known as ‘Sky Houston’ is a radio host, voice-over talent, public speaker, and businesswoman with a large fan base of 1.5 listeners. The multihyphenate is a staple on Houston airwaves with 20 years in the game as a radio personality. She has hosted shows on a number of channels such as R&B station, Majic 102.1; Hip-hop and R&B station, 97.9 The Box, and Houston’s Inspiration Station, Praise 92.1FM.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Lizzo Loves These Texas Restaurants & They Are Deliciously Affordable
Singer Lizzo made a stop in her hometown of Houston, TX Wednesday amid her The Special Tour. The Grammy Award-winning music artist did not let her stop in the Bayou City go without her name-dropping some of her favorite eateries. In a Tweet published before her October 26 performance at...
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy – The Path to Peace for Concertgoers
HOUSTON – Nov. 5, 2022 will mark one year since the deadly tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Ten people died, others seriously injured, and many witnesses to the disaster are still dealing with the mental toll from that day. “I just feel like, what would my life...
Click2Houston.com
Smashing pumpkins coming to Houston: Sorry, folks -- pumpkin composting, not the band
HOUSTON – Bad news and good news, friends: The beloved band is not coming to Houston, but the green effort designed to create nutrient-rich compost with your discarded gourds is most definitely coming to H-Town this fall. Solid Waste Management Department is encouraging Houstonians to compost their wilting jack-o-lanterns...
cw39.com
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
DALLAS (KDAF) — Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America’s favorite, brunch. Whether you’re in it for the chicken...
Downtown Houston is now home to a fall-themed patio with cozy cocktails
The C. Baldwin Hotel's new Fall Spritz Garden features live music and cozy cocktails.
