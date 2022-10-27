ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WSFSSH Celebrates 199 New UWS Homes for Seniors & Families – ‘WSFSSH at West 108’

West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing (WSFSSH) joined with Mayor Eric Adams, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and others to celebrate 199 new homes for low-income seniors and families and a new home for the 110-bed Valley Lodge Shelter for older adults at ‘WSFSSH at West 108’, today, a 193,000 sq ft affordable housing complex with on-site supportive services built on the Upper West Side which opened during the pandemic and only now is able to be celebrated safely. Photos and renderings of ‘WSFSSH at West 108’ can be viewed here.
Hospital for Special Surgery: 7 updates for leaders to know

From top facility rankings to a pain management partnership, here are seven updates on New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery from Becker's for leaders to know. 1. Healthgrades named the Hospital for Special Surgery a top facility for both orthopedics and spine care. 2. HSS received $21 million in...
Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx

Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
New law requires salary ranges for New York City job postings

Businesses with at least one New York City-based worker will be required by law to add salary ranges to their job postings, effective Nov. 1, The New York Times reported. The law applies to any company with at least four employees, and it requires employers to include the highest and lowest salary it pays for any job it posts. The requirement stands for jobs posted everywhere from internal boards to public sites, and it applies to companies based in New York City that offer remote positions elsewhere, according to the Times' Oct. 28 report.
Affordable Housing Development ‘El Borinquen Residences’ Now Complete at 3401 Third Avenue in The Bronx

Developers and city agencies recently celebrated the completed of El Borinquen Residences, a new, deeply affordable property in The Bronx. Located at 3401 Third Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, the ten-story building houses 148 affordable apartments, including 29 homes for seniors at or below 30 percent Area Median Income (AMI), and 90 units designated for the formerly homeless and youths aging out of foster care. The latter includes access to on-site supportive services.
Vintage: Hooverville in New York City (1930s)

Homelessness was present before the Great Depression, and was a common sight before 1929. Most large cities built municipal lodging houses for the homeless, but the Depression exponentially increased demand. The homeless clustered in shanty towns close to free soup kitchens. These settlements were often trespassing on private lands, but they were frequently tolerated or ignored out of necessity. The New Deal enacted special relief programs aimed at the homeless under the Federal Transient Service, which operated from 1933 to 1939.
I Spent Over 40 Years Working in Corrections. I Wasn’t Ready for Rikers.

I started as commissioner of New York City’s Department of Correction in June 2021. In that role, I was responsible for running New York City’s jails, including the legendarily brutal Rikers Island. Having spent 42 years in the criminal justice field, I thought I was professionally and emotionally prepared for what I would encounter. But even though I had headed up a probation department and a youth corrections system; served as an advocate, academic and non-profit director; and toured correctional facilities throughout the world, nothing could have been further from the truth.
The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
