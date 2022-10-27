Businesses with at least one New York City-based worker will be required by law to add salary ranges to their job postings, effective Nov. 1, The New York Times reported. The law applies to any company with at least four employees, and it requires employers to include the highest and lowest salary it pays for any job it posts. The requirement stands for jobs posted everywhere from internal boards to public sites, and it applies to companies based in New York City that offer remote positions elsewhere, according to the Times' Oct. 28 report.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO