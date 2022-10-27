Lexington, SC 10/28/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Captain Adam Myrick, spokesperson for Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, said late Thursday that the person arrested for shooting a teen on Lawson Road between Pelion and Fairview around noon that day was just a teen himself. According to Myrick, the shooter was 17 years old.

