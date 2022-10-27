ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police identify found male

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg

Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

6 Grisly True Crime Buffalo Murders Worse Than Any Halloween Horror Movie

What makes these horrific crimes worse than Halloween horror movies is that they actually happened in real life. I don't watch scary movies, but I stay glued to channels like Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. I always take note of whenever Western New York crimes are featured. These 6 grisly homicides that happened here in WNY have been featured in true crime shows.
BUFFALO, NY
wnymedia.net

TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park man arrested following shots-fired call, police search

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was arrested Thursday, following an overnight incident that began with a shots-fired call and led to a police search. Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The weapon possession and grand larceny charges are felonies.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
nyspnews.com

Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI

On October 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Pitillo., 58, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 33 in the town of Cheektowaga, Pitillo was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Pitillo had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Pitillo had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Pitillo was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY

