On October 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Pitillo., 58, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 33 in the town of Cheektowaga, Pitillo was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Pitillo had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Pitillo had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Pitillo was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO