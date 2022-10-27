Read full article on original website
Kia Addresses Viral TikTok Challenge After Fatal Crash In Buffalo, NY
There was a nasty crash early on Monday morning in Buffalo that killed 4 teens and shut the road down for hours. Now Kia has made a statement about it. TikTok challenges have proven to be dangerous and even deadly. One of the most recent involves kids hotwiring and stealing Kia vehicles and then driving dangerously with them.
Amherst Police identify found male
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
Three shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were shot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police responded to the call to the parking garage just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, where two males and one female, all in their early to mid 20’s, all from Buffalo, were transported to ECMC and […]
wellsvillesun.com
Deadly crash in Cattaraugus County involving Cuba teen, GoFundMe established
Counselors will ready to help students cope with tragedy. Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Saturday that involved a student from Allegany County. Here is a statement from the Cuba-Rushford School District:. On Saturday, October 29th, there was a car accident that resulted in one CRCS...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s car drives into Amish buggy, 5 injured
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured when a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office patrol car drove into an Amish buggy on Sunday, according to police. The patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The buggy was traveling in the same direction and was rear-ended. […]
2 Bank Robbers Who Stole $80,000 From A Tonawanda Bank Are Still Wanted
Soon, it will be 7 years since two men robbed a bank in Tonawanda and they still haven't been captured. The robbers got away with $80,000 dollars, stolen from Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard on January 8, 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Field Office in Buffalo is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to each of the men's arrests.
wellsvillesun.com
Gabby Kranock still needs a miracle: Cards and prayers requested, GoFundMe link
Teenager who was nearly killed by a drunk driver may never walk again. GoFundMe and a card shower are easy ways to help Gabby. On Sept. 3rd, Gabby Kranock sustained severe injuries from a crash due to the recklessness of an underage drunk driver in Portville, NY. She was not in the car, but standing in a yard.
Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg
Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
6 Grisly True Crime Buffalo Murders Worse Than Any Halloween Horror Movie
What makes these horrific crimes worse than Halloween horror movies is that they actually happened in real life. I don't watch scary movies, but I stay glued to channels like Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. I always take note of whenever Western New York crimes are featured. These 6 grisly homicides that happened here in WNY have been featured in true crime shows.
wnymedia.net
TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
16-year-old driver in Monday's fatal accident on Rte. 33 arraigned Friday
The 16-year-old male driver of the fatal crash on the Rte. 33 inbound ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway this past Monday was in Family Court on Friday for arraignment. Read more here:
Overnight winter parking delays across Western New York
Overnight winter parking restrictions have been delayed in some Western New York areas due to favorable weather forecasts.
WHEC TV-10
Police issue warning after rainbow fentanyl pills were found in Batavia gas station
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A warning ahead of Halloween. Police say rainbow fentanyl pills are in Batavia. They were recently found in a gas station bathroom before being turned over to officers. The tablets are blue and stamped into the shape of a bear. We’ve told you rainbow fentanyl is...
Orchard Park man arrested following shots-fired call, police search
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was arrested Thursday, following an overnight incident that began with a shots-fired call and led to a police search. Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The weapon possession and grand larceny charges are felonies.
82-year-old dies after dump truck goes into pond
After being taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead.
nyspnews.com
Cheektowaga man arrested for DWI
On October 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Pitillo., 58, of Cheektowaga, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on State Route 33 in the town of Cheektowaga, Pitillo was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Pitillo had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Pitillo had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.11% BAC. Pitillo was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Town of Cheektowaga delays overnight parking ban
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Supervisor Diane Benczkowski announced Friday that the overnight parking ban has been delayed in the Town of Cheektowaga. In working with the Highway Superintendent and Chief of Police, it was determined that police will not enforce the ban until the snow season starts. Warnings of the regulations may be issued but […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Drowns After Crashing Dump Truck Into Chautauqua County Pond
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – An 83-year-old man drowned after crashing his dump truck into a pond in Chautauqua County. The accident happened in the 3900 block of Waterman Road in the Town of Stockton on Thursday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that William Rossow was...
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
