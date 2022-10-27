Experimental monoclonal antibodies show promise against Epstein-Barr virus

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
MedicalXpress
Cinnamon is highly beneficial according to a new study
Cinnamon might be the oldest known spice in the world. In ancient Egypt, it was once valued more highly than gold. Cinnamon is used in nearly every holiday treat during the fall and winter, but there are plenty of benefits to using cinnamon year round. Science has confirmed the many...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID prevalent in U.S. adults with prior COVID-19 infection
Nearly 15 percent of U.S. adults with a prior positive COVID-19 test reported current symptoms of long COVID, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in JAMA Network Open. Roy H. Perlis, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of and sociodemographic factors associated...
MedicalXpress
Family of DNA damage–inducing microbial metabolites found in guts of people with IBS
A team of researchers at Yale University has identified a group of genotoxins produced by a gut microbe that can damage DNA, leading to an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes the screening process they developed. Jens Puschhof and Cynthia Sears, with the German Cancer Research Center and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, respectively, have published a Perspectives piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team on this effort.
MedicalXpress
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
MedicalXpress
Neurons made from Huntington's disease patients' skin cells shed light on cognitive decline
Huntington's disease, a fatal, inherited neurodegenerative condition, is caused by a genetic error present at birth, though its symptoms often don't begin until middle adulthood. Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been trying to understand how the aging process triggers the onset of symptoms, with the expectation that such knowledge could point to treatments that delay or prevent neurodegeneration.
MedicalXpress
The origin-of-life molecule, a key to cancer research
RNA, the molecule that gave rise to life, has been shown to be essential for repairing human genetic material and preventing mutations that might lead to developing cancer. Recent advances in research, such as those published by the research team of Daniel Gómez Cabello at the University of Seville, propose this compound as a therapeutic target for developing tailored strategies for treating cancer.
MedicalXpress
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word "addiction" fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn't have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. "Addiction is a complicated...
MedicalXpress
Exploring novel mechanisms and therapeutic targets for acute myeloid leukemia
Patients with acute myeloid leukemia, the most common type of adult blood cancer, show large-scale genomic mutations and altered DNA folding patterns that could help identify potential therapeutic targets, according to a Northwestern Medicine study published in Nature. Feng Yue, Ph.D., the Duane and Susan Burnham Professor of Molecular Medicine,...
MedicalXpress
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
MedicalXpress
Black, Hispanic COVID patients less likely to get antiviral Paxlovid
Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to be given antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid to help battle a bout of COVID-19 than white patients are, a new government report shows. In a study of more than 700,000 patients with COVID-19, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MedicalXpress
Tracking the pathway to immunity, one cell at a time
Vaccines work their magic by effectively creating immune cells that are long lived, often for over decades. These immune cells create both a protective barrier that can prevent or minimize re-infection and a memory that allows us to recognize an old invader like a virus and to kill it before it causes disease. The antibody in our blood that is the barrier is made by "long-lived plasma cells" and while the importance of these cells has always been known, how and when they are generated following a vaccination has remained a mystery until now.
MedicalXpress
UK dentists forced to prescribe unnecessary antibiotics for toothache in pandemic
The COVID-19 restrictions preventing dentists in England from providing face-to-face treatment required some to unnecessarily prescribe antibiotics for dental pain, a study by University of Manchester researchers has shown. The results of the study were based on an analysis of NHS dental antibiotic prescribing data in England from before and...
MedicalXpress
Respiratory viruses are catching up to kids after years of COVID precautions
Now that masking rules have been relaxed and school schedules have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normals, children are finally catching the viruses they hadn't previously contracted, health experts say. Pediatric health care systems reported high levels of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, and influenza over the last month...
MedicalXpress
Researcher combines AI and microelectronics to create neural implants that fight brain disorders
Neural implants can help treat brain disorders such as Parkinson's disease and epilepsy by directly modulating abnormal activities—and the University of Toronto's Xilin Liu is working with microelectronics and artificial intelligence to make this emerging technology both safer and smarter. "Neurons talk to each other in part via electrical...
MedicalXpress
Study assesses symptom trajectories and outcomes in patients with kidney disease
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
MedicalXpress
An employee health contact tracing database to mitigate COVID-19 spread and enhance safety
At the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic, with more than 6,000 cases daily and over 1,000 deaths per day. New York City health systems and hospitals faced increasing demands on staffing and resources, amid a rising number of employee COVID-19 cases.
MedicalXpress
New drug elicits an antidepressant effect in mice in just two hours
A team of researchers working at Nanjing Medical University in China, has developed a new antidepressant drug that elicits an antidepressant effect in mice in just two hours. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their novel approach to treating depression. Chronic depression is one of...
MedicalXpress
Bedtime routines and sleep strategies help autistic kids sleep, study reveals
Sleep strategies and simple bedtime routines can improve sleep in autistic children, reducing anxiety and enhancing family well-being, a new study reveals. The largest study of its kind into sleep problems in children on the autism spectrum, led by Monash University's Professor Nicole Rinehart, found clinician-led behavioral interventions helped kids get a better night's sleep. And the flow on effects were significant, resulting in better social, emotional and academic functioning in children, and less stress and improved mental health in their parents.
MedicalXpress
Newborn hearing analysis can predict neurophysiological development at 12 months
Portuguese researchers have proven that hearing assessment in early-age infants can help predict milestones and early detection of neurodevelopmental disorder markers. Several studies suggest that the brain's response to different auditory stimulus intensities in newborn babies can provide important information about basic auditory sensory processing skills, with cascading effects on aspects such as behavioral organization, social involvement and, consequently, language competencies.
Comments / 0