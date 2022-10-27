Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Related
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Russell Wilson’s horrid season gets brutally honest assessment from Broncos CEO
When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson in the off-season, many fans expected this team to be good, at the very least. After all, Wilson was still pretty good in his last season with the Seattle Seahawks. A lot of people expected the QB to elevate this Denver team to be competitive every single game.
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr takes ownership of awful loss to Saints
Across the board, the Las Vegas Raiders performed horribly in Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called the shutout contest “embarrassing. It should never happen,” citing a lack of urgency as a chief reason behind the group’s lackluster performance. Carr threw for […] The post Raiders’ QB Derek Carr takes ownership of awful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars
The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders
The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
Cooper Kupp’s injury leaves Rams’ Sean McVay kicking himself
Is there any wide receiver in the NFL who has a higher usage rate than Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams? The former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington has already amassed 72 targets, 56 catches, and 607 yards heading into his team’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers, marks that rank third, second, and fifth league-wide despite having already been on a Bye, and is all but surely destined to make his second-straight Pro Bowl when the season comes to an end… unless he misses significant time due to injury.
Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles
After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers drop to 2-6 on the season following their 35-13 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, longtime head coach Bill Cowher believes that his former team needs to make one notable change on the offensive side of the ball. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the football 38 times […] The post Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers fall to Bills 27-17, 4th straight loss
Stefon Diggs ran his mouth before running past Green Bay’s secondary as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 27-17 win over the Packers.
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints
The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derrick Henry’s monster game vs. Texans left Malik Willis honored to be his Titans teammate
Sunday’s AFC South divisional showdown between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans saw rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start. Willis ended the affair with ten pass attempts, one interception, and only 55 yards through the air. The Titans’ 17-10 victory came on the back of running back Derrick Henry’s dominant 219-yard rushing performance. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the rookie signal-caller was in awe when asked about Henry.
Geno Smith, 3 Seahawks most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks defended their home field as they defeated the visiting New York Giants, 27-13, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fifth win kept the Seahawks at solo first place in the NFC North. They are a game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers. Here we will look at Geno Smith and three other Seahawks most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Giants.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s Tua Tagovailoa review after Lions win is understatement of the year
After orchestrating a roller-coaster performance in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 7 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tua Tagovailoa got back on the right track in the road matchup against the Detroit Lions. As was the case in the Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, Tagovailoa had to turn it up […] The post Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s Tua Tagovailoa review after Lions win is understatement of the year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade
Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Jets HC Robert Saleh reveals ref’s explanation for critical roughing the passer call vs. Patriots
The New York Jets lost for the 13th consecutive game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, 22-17. However, the game essentially changed on a single play late in the first half. With the Jets leading 10-3 and under a minute remaining, the Patriots were driving for the tying score. Pats QB Mac Jones threw […] The post Jets HC Robert Saleh reveals ref’s explanation for critical roughing the passer call vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0