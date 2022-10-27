ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline

The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
DALLAS, TX
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr takes ownership of awful loss to Saints

Across the board, the Las Vegas Raiders performed horribly in Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr called the shutout contest “embarrassing. It should never happen,” citing a lack of urgency as a chief reason behind the group’s lackluster performance. Carr threw for […] The post Raiders’ QB Derek Carr takes ownership of awful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars

The Denver Broncos pulled off a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and while it wasn’t always pretty, Russell Wilson and Co. got the job done. After the win, Russ opened up on the Broncos’ journey to get to this point and the ups and downs the team has gone through this season, […] The post Russell Wilson reacts to criticisms after Broncos’ key win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Alvin Kamara responds to trade rumors after huge day vs. Raiders

The New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 24-0, led by running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara had a monster game in the win. He rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown, but it was what he did out of the backfield that made the difference. The former All-Pro running back caught nine passes for 96 yards and two more touchdowns.
Cooper Kupp’s injury leaves Rams’ Sean McVay kicking himself

Is there any wide receiver in the NFL who has a higher usage rate than Cooper Kupp with the Los Angeles Rams? The former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington has already amassed 72 targets, 56 catches, and 607 yards heading into his team’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers, marks that rank third, second, and fifth league-wide despite having already been on a Bye, and is all but surely destined to make his second-straight Pro Bowl when the season comes to an end… unless he misses significant time due to injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles

After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers drop to 2-6 on the season following their 35-13 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, longtime head coach Bill Cowher believes that his former team needs to make one notable change on the offensive side of the ball. Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the football 38 times […] The post Bill Cowher keeps it real on the one major change Steelers must make for Kenny Pickett after loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints

The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Derrick Henry’s monster game vs. Texans left Malik Willis honored to be his Titans teammate

Sunday’s AFC South divisional showdown between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans saw rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start. Willis ended the affair with ten pass attempts, one interception, and only 55 yards through the air. The Titans’ 17-10 victory came on the back of running back Derrick Henry’s dominant 219-yard rushing performance. According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the rookie signal-caller was in awe when asked about Henry.
NASHVILLE, TN
Geno Smith, 3 Seahawks most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks defended their home field as they defeated the visiting New York Giants, 27-13, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fifth win kept the Seahawks at solo first place in the NFC North. They are a game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers. Here we will look at Geno Smith and three other Seahawks most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Giants.
SEATTLE, WA
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s Tua Tagovailoa review after Lions win is understatement of the year

After orchestrating a roller-coaster performance in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 7 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tua Tagovailoa got back on the right track in the road matchup against the Detroit Lions. As was the case in the Dolphins’ comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, Tagovailoa had to turn it up […] The post Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s Tua Tagovailoa review after Lions win is understatement of the year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The unconventional twist that landed Eagles Robert Quinn trade

Complacency is a contending team’s worst nightmare. Many league-leading teams fall victim of thinking that they’ve already done enough to be the best in the league. Thankfully for Philly fans, Howie Roseman is not falling into this trap. The Philadelphia Eagles GM made a massive trade for Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn, even if the team is already leading the league with a 6-0 record.
Jets HC Robert Saleh reveals ref’s explanation for critical roughing the passer call vs. Patriots

The New York Jets lost for the 13th consecutive game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, 22-17. However, the game essentially changed on a single play late in the first half. With the Jets leading 10-3 and under a minute remaining, the Patriots were driving for the tying score. Pats QB Mac Jones threw […] The post Jets HC Robert Saleh reveals ref’s explanation for critical roughing the passer call vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
