These bizarre zombie mushrooms might help cure cancer

By Joshua Hawkins
 3 days ago
Scientists may have discovered another unexpected cancer treatment. The treatment stems from cordyceps mushrooms, which are known to many as zombie mushrooms because of their ability to infect, kill, and grow on insects. The family of mushrooms contains over 600 different species, and some of those species have been discovered to offer cancer-fighting properties.

It’s a cool idea, to think of a zombie mushroom that can literally grow out of a dead stick bug being able to possibly help fight cancer. On top of fighting cancer, though, the mushrooms could also be pivotal in helping develop new anti-viral medications, a study published in Frontiers reports. The researchers working on the study say that it contains a bioactive compound that may open new doors entirely.

“Cordycepin is one of the cytotoxic nucleoside analogs with complementary therapeutic activities in anti-proliferation and anti-metastasis in cancer cells,” Professor Mi Kyeong Lee said in a statement about the zombie mushrooms. “In addition, recent research findings strongly urge preclinical and clinical studies of cordycepin for the comprehensive treatment of Covid-19.”

Cordyceps growing on a dead stick bug. Image source: Daniel Newman / Adobe

To truly test out the efficacy of the zombie mushrooms, though, we had to find an effective way to grow them. Previously cordyceps had been cultivated on grains like brown rice, however, the levels of cordycepin in the samples were very low. As such, scientists began to suspect that grains weren’t good food for the mushrooms. So, instead, they tried growing it on different insects.

They found that the insects provided the best meal for the zombie mushrooms to grow and spread and that the levels of cordycepin within those samples were much greater, allowing for higher overall efficacy. So, with a steady way to grow high-level cordyceps, they began looking at the possibilities that these mushrooms could offer, and they are numerous.

But, to really explore those possibilities, and perhaps create some kind of new cancer treatment or anti-viral medication, we need better ways to gather the insects needed to grow the zombie mushrooms. Once we figure that out, perhaps we’ll be well on our way to making another cancer-killing virus, or even coming up with new ways to kill skin cancer and other terrible diseases plaguing people.

Related
BGR.com

Scientists found a molecule that destroys even the worst cancers in mice

Scientists working at Yale and the University of Rhode Island (URI) have discovered a new molecular cancer treatment that can home in on cancer cells and eradicate tumors in mice. The tests so far have proven to offer exceptionally grand results, and even a single dose was enough to destroy some of the most advanced tumors.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
Vogue Magazine

First I Got Cancer—Then Came the Hard Part

I turned 56 in July. It’s the same age my mother was when she died of breast cancer. I always knew that this birthday would be difficult—surfacing many memories, good and bad. I fully expected this moment to raise unanswerable questions: How much time will I have? Have I done enough with my life? Had I accomplished all the things my mother never got to do? But I expected to reach this emotional and psychological milestone healthy. It’s jarring that just two months before my birthday, I found out I had cancer myself.
BBC

'Dark matter' find could change cancer treatment

Scientists have discovered more about the mysterious role of epigenetics, the study of how genes change, in controlling the way cancers develop. Often called "dark matter", it could alter the way cancer is detected and treated, research from The Institute of Cancer Research suggests. And it could lead to new...
The Beacon Newspapers

Five foods to eat to improve your sleep

Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
KULR8

How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?

How Dangerous Is It for Lung Cancer Patients to Skip Radiation Treatments?. TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors work toward developing more personalized cancer care, a new study looks at whether lung cancer patients can miss a few days of radiation treatment and make them up with a higher dose.
cdc.gov

I Have Diabetes and Cancer. What Can I Eat?

When you found out you had diabetes, you learned how to manage your blood sugar and follow a diabetes meal plan. But then a cancer diagnosis disrupted your diabetes management. If you or a loved one faces this challenge, you are not alone. Nearly 1 in 5 people with cancer...
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
BGR.com

New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
GEORGIA STATE
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
BGR.com

Massive Pine-Sol recall: Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of cleaner

Clorox issued a massive recall for various Clorox products that might contain dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The action covers approximately 37 million products the company produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Thankfully, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date. But customers who own...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

The girl whose T cells beat cancer

When Emily Whitehead was six years old, she became the first child ever to receive genetically-modified T cells, an experimental treatment for her leukemia. It cured her, and helped launch the field of cellular medicine. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Emily, and her parents, Kari and Tom Whitehead, about how they defeated her cancer; and with Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, a leading cancer specialist and author of the new book, "The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human."
BGR.com

BGR.com

