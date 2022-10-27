ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU Athletics to pay half of ticket cost for Bucs fans at Asheville tournament

By Emily Hibbitts
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Thursday, ETSU Athletics announced it will pay half the cost of tickets to the Asheville Championship Basketball Tournament in November.

In a release, Dr. Richard Sander, Interim Athletic Director, said ETSU Athletics will pay half of the originally priced $143 tickets, allowing fans to pay $75 to watch the Bucs play on Friday and Sunday in the tournament.

Tennessee Hills co-owner, dad fund new ETSU scholarship

Personally, I have always enjoyed going to Asheville to watch the Bucs in action. ETSU fans have always dominated Harrah’s Cherokee Center and hope we can do that again for this pre-conference event.

Dr. Richard L. Sander
Interim Athletic Director

Sander said the tournament is a great chance for fans to see the newest members of the Bucs hoops squad in action.

The Asheville Championship Tournament will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, November 13. Tickets can be purchased by calling 423-439-3878 or at etsutickets.com .

