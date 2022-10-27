Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Racist overtones on Sitake's intelligence cross line
PROVO — To no surprise, the cesspool that often is social media has gone beyond the bounds of decency relative to the slumping BYU football program. As it pertains to Kalani Sitake, anonymous posters are questioning the coach's intelligence. Intentional or not, which it probably isn't, the unsubstantiated assertion reeks of stereotypically racist overtones.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
ksl.com
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists
WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
ksl.com
BYU professors create reactor designed to safely produce nuclear energy. Here's how it works
PROVO — Nuclear power may be the key to a transition to cleaner energy, but can it be harnessed safely and effectively?. Brigham Young University professor and nuclear engineering expert Matthew Memmott and his colleagues think so, thanks to a new system they designed for safer nuclear energy production.
ksl.com
Dia de los Muertos event in Salt Lake City creates new world record
SALT LAKE CITY — Over a hundred people participated in a Dia de los Muertos event at Trolley Square on Saturday, placing over 1,200 photos of their deceased loved ones on an altar. The event was part of an attempt to establish a new Guinness World Record for the...
ksl.com
Popular downtown Salt Lake grocery store abruptly closes, citing lack of traffic
SALT LAKE CITY — A popular downtown grocery store has closed, citing low customer volume and other issues since opening in early 2020. Lee's Market at 4th West, located at 255 N. 400 West, permanently closed over the weekend. Signs now plaster the outside of the building directing customers to the company's North Salt Lake location.
ksl.com
Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations
WEST JORDAN — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. "What we need...
ksl.com
Lehi teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze
LEHI — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy. Bailey Gallagher packed up her backpack as the 14-year-old got ready to head out with friends.
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
ksl.com
Woman buying costume at Provo man's house escapes kidnapping Monday
PROVO — A woman who went to a Provo home to purchase an item for a Halloween costume says she had to fight for her life after the seller allegedly tried to abduct her, according to police. Following the encounter, Matthew Henry Swann, 39, of Provo, was booked into...
ksl.com
Drunken man who stole truck with 4-year-old inside arrested after long chase, police say
WOODS CROSS — A man who police say took a vehicle with a 4-year-old girl in the back seat and then drove erratically — with speeds over 100 mph — was arrested over the weekend following a long chase that stretched from Woods Cross to the Salt Lake City International Airport and ended with a head-on collision with an officer's patrol car.
ksl.com
Man fires pellet gun at car after woman passes him on I-15 in Kaysville, police say
CENTERVILLE — A man was arrested after police say he fired a pellet gun at a woman who had passed him in another car on I-15 on Monday. The incident caused an estimated $2,000 in damage to the woman's vehicle, but no injuries were reported. Police say the road...
ksl.com
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
ksl.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane
HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
ksl.com
Man attempted to kidnap teen girl at Lehi corn maze, police say
LEHI — Lehi police are seeking more information about a man they say attempted to kidnap a teenage girl at a popular corn maze. The attempted kidnapping happened at Cornbelly's at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., police say. The man approached a 14-year-old girl as...
ksl.com
'Just a miracle': Family of the lost 3-year-old is thankful for community response
MINERSVILLE, Beaver County — A Taylorsville family went to Beaver to create memories but didn't expect the trip to be so eventful. Sondra and Xavier Wilson's 3-year-old son, Maurice, also known as Momo, got lost when the family was doing some rockhounding west of Milford on Friday night when he walked off.
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
ksl.com
Westbound I-80 reopened after crash involving 3 semitrucks at 2800 East
SALT LAKE CITY — Westbound I-80 reopened at 2800 East on Monday evening following a crash involving three semitrucks that closed the road, according to state troopers. The Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that all lanes were open at 7:37 p.m. Troopers said while multiple semitrucks were involved, there is...
ksl.com
74-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY — A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being hit by a car in Sugar House. Salt Lake police said they received multiple 911 calls around 10:48 a.m. about a woman who had been hit by a car near 2135 S. 900 East. When firefighters responded to the scene, they found the woman in the road and began providing life-saving aid.
