Patrick Kinahan: Racist overtones on Sitake's intelligence cross line

PROVO — To no surprise, the cesspool that often is social media has gone beyond the bounds of decency relative to the slumping BYU football program. As it pertains to Kalani Sitake, anonymous posters are questioning the coach's intelligence. Intentional or not, which it probably isn't, the unsubstantiated assertion reeks of stereotypically racist overtones.
PROVO, UT
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
Utah woman faces felony charges in collision with 2 Ironman cyclists

WASHINGTON, Washington County — A Weber County woman was formally charged Tuesday after driving onto the closed course of an Ironman competition in Washington County over the weekend and seriously injuring two competitors who were on bicycles. Diana Marie Linford, 68, of Farr West, is charged in 5th District...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Utah domestic violence shelter in need of community donations

WEST JORDAN — South Valley Services, a domestic violence service provider and shelter in West Jordan, is asking the community for monetary donations. Development Director Josie White said a grant that funds hotel stays for people in crisis will end in the next couple of weeks. "What we need...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Lehi teen recounts attempted kidnapping at corn maze

LEHI — A Lehi teen is sharing the terrifying moments she said a man tried to grab her outside a corn maze Saturday night. As trick-or-treat excitement kicked in Monday evening at the Gallagher home in Lehi, several costumed kids ran outside screaming and ready to get candy. Bailey Gallagher packed up her backpack as the 14-year-old got ready to head out with friends.
LEHI, UT
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
Police identify motorcyclist killed after crash in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Washington County — Police have identified a motorcyclist from Salt Lake City who was killed after crashing into the back of a car in southern Utah over the weekend. Troy D. Matthews, 50, was riding east on state Route 9 in Hurricane when he crashed Saturday night, the...
HURRICANE, UT
Man attempted to kidnap teen girl at Lehi corn maze, police say

LEHI — Lehi police are seeking more information about a man they say attempted to kidnap a teenage girl at a popular corn maze. The attempted kidnapping happened at Cornbelly's at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way on Saturday around 10:30 p.m., police say. The man approached a 14-year-old girl as...
LEHI, UT
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
74-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY — A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being hit by a car in Sugar House. Salt Lake police said they received multiple 911 calls around 10:48 a.m. about a woman who had been hit by a car near 2135 S. 900 East. When firefighters responded to the scene, they found the woman in the road and began providing life-saving aid.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

