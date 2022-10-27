Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli elections: JNS readers crown Bibi king in online election survey
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu scored the highest number of JNS readers’ votes in an online survey ahead of the country’s Nov. 1 election. The survey, which was disseminated via social media and the JNS website, captured 450 votes in fewer than two weeks from readers both in Israel and abroad who were asked to choose for whom they would cast their ballot—whether they can vote or not.
Cleveland Jewish News
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Cleveland Jewish News
What are Netanyahu’s options if he falls short of a majority?
Polls show opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu either eking out a victory in Tuesday’s election or falling just short of a majority. Final surveys released last week said he will come up short. If his “natural coalition” misses the mark, can he still form a government?. It will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanese president: Hezbollah attack on Israel’s Karish gas field was ‘useful’
Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters on Saturday that Hezbollah’s drone attack against Israel’s Karish natural gas field in July was “useful,” as it served as a “deterrent” that tilted negotiations over the maritime border deal in Lebanon’s favor. Aoun’s term ended...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Commission of Inquiry says it will investigate ‘apartheid’ charges against Israel
The controversial, open-ended United Nations Commission of Inquiry into alleged human rights abuses by Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday it will investigate charges of “apartheid” against Israel. Thus far, the commission’s two reports, including one presented to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, has focused almost solely on Israel, furthering concerns about the one-sided nature of the inquiry and biases among its three members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian official apologizes for op-ed that country’s Jewish leaders called ‘vulgar antisemitism’
(JTA) — A Russian official has apologized after his deputy published an op-ed that referred to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement of Orthodox Judaism as a “neo-pagan cult” striving for “global domination.”. Top leaders of Chabad in Russia, who have been navigating a fine line in their relationship...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president condemns attack on Paul Pelosi
Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday condemned the previous day’s “vicious attack” on Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Shocked by the vicious attack on Paul Pelosi and relieved that my friend Speaker Pelosi, who welcomed me so kindly this week, is safe,” Herzog said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ukraine urging US to pressure Israel into supplying arms
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk meets with his American counterpart Tom Nides every week in a bid to convince Washington to pressure Jerusalem into providing weapons to Kyiv for use in its war against Russia. In an interview with The Hill on Sunday, Korniychuk referred to Nides as his...
Cleveland Jewish News
COVID-denial, election-denial not far apart, OSU researchers found
You’ve probably heard of “gateway” drugs, but a group of researchers at Ohio State University say there’s such a thing as a “gateway conspiracy.”. A duo of surveys done by psychology researchers and supported by the National Science Foundation seek to bolster the field of “conspiracy theory research,” which an announcement of the study said “to date has tended to look for traits that predict the tendency to believe in conspiracy theories at a given point in time.”
Boston 25 News WFXT
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.
Cleveland Jewish News
Man who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband had spread conspiracy theories about Jews
(JTA) — The man arrested for beating U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home in search of her had spread the theory online that Jews are to blame for the war in Ukraine. San Francisco police arrested David DePape...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli killed, several wounded in terror attack
One Israeli was killed and several others were injured on Saturday night when at least one terrorist opened fire at the entrance of the Jewish community of Kiryat Arba in Judea and Samaria, according to police and medics. A man in his 50s was shot and brought to the Hadassah...
Cleveland Jewish News
JNS poll hijacked by 4chan: ‘Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks are true’
A JNS Twitter poll asking whether rapper Kanye West’s remarks about the Jews were “regrettable, crazy, true or unforgivable” was hijacked by imageboard website 4chan, with the result that 88 percent of respondents said they were true. The survey received 2,892 likes, 906 tweets and 355 quote...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian security official issues apology over deputy’s anti-Semitic rhetoric
The head of Russia’s Security Council has issued an apology over anti-Semitic statements by his deputy, which described the Chabad Hassidic organization as a “neo-pagan cult.”. Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, expressed his regret over the comments made by Deputy Council Secretary Aleksey Pavlov, according...
Cleveland Jewish News
US sanctions Iranian organization that placed bounty on Salman Rushdie
The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned an Iranian organization that it says encouraged the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday. According to a Treasury statement, the Iranian entity 15 Khordad Foundation, increased the bounty on Rushdie which was put on after a fatwa (religious edict) against Rushdie by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the 1989 publication of his novel The Satanic Verses. It was reaffirmed in 2017 by Iran’s current supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli killed in Kiryat Arba terror attack identified as Ronen Hanania
The 50-year-old man Israeli killed in a Palestinian terror attack on Saturday night at the entrance of Kiryat Arba has been identified as Ronen Hanania. The mass shooting was perpetrated by Muhammad al-Jabari, reportedly a member of a new terrorist faction affiliated with Hamas. He was shot dead by security forces.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘We will hear about copycat armed groups after Lion’s Den’
As Palestinian terrorism moves south from its epicenters in Nablus and Jenin, one former Israeli defense official believes that despite the blows dealt to it by the Israeli security forces, the Nablus-based Lion’s Den terrorist group will continue to serve as a model for many Palestinians. On Oct. 25,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
