Pikeville, KY

Wildcats Today

Miscues Sink Kentucky's Defense Against Tennessee

Despite giving up 44 points on Saturday night in Knoxville, Kentucky's defense did just about all it could to try and give its offense a chance to win against No. 3 Tennessee.  The Wildcats were well aware of what the Volunteers were capable of, making Saturday night's blowout even more ...
KNOXVILLE, TN

