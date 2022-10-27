Read full article on original website
Live updates: Kentucky basketball vs. Missouri Western State
John Calipari’s Wildcats play their first exhibition game of the 2022-23 season on Sunday night at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky starting guard Sahvir Wheeler leaves exhibition game with injury
Sahvir Wheeler limped back to the Kentucky locker room during the second half of UK’s exhibition game against Missouri Western State.
Dozens of Vols targets set to visit Tennessee to attend Kentucky game
A number of Tennessee targets and several of the Vols' commitments are scheduled to be in attendance for third-ranked Tennessee's home game Saturday night against No. 19 Kentucky.
Watch: Tennessee basketball players troll Kentucky fans with SEC championship rings
Tennessee’s athletic department spent Saturday night honoring all of its championship teams and athletes from the last year while the third-ranked Vols were taking down No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. When the men’s basketball chance got their turn, they didn’t let it go to waste. The SEC Tournament championship trophy...
Watch: Tennessee Players React to Big Win Over Kentucky
Tennessee players Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Doneiko Slaughter, Byron Young and Brandon Turnage met with the media following the Vols' 44-6 win over Kentucky. All of their press conferences are below.
Will Martin: Recruits, transfers would be ”crazy” not to play for John Calipari
Missouri Western head coach Will Martin got his start at Kentucky, serving as a basketball team manager for four seasons from 2009-12 — his final three under head coach John Calipari. In those three years, he was a part of three Elite Eights, two Final Fours and a national title.
Miscues Sink Kentucky's Defense Against Tennessee
Despite giving up 44 points on Saturday night in Knoxville, Kentucky's defense did just about all it could to try and give its offense a chance to win against No. 3 Tennessee. The Wildcats were well aware of what the Volunteers were capable of, making Saturday night's blowout even more ...
