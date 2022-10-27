ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Drought conditions show no sign of relief

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows expanding drought conditions across the state of Iowa.

The entire state remains at least in the “abnormally dry” category, with nearly 88% of the state in a moderate drought. A portion of northwestern Iowa is still considered in extreme drought, and a large part of southern Iowa is in a severe drought. The northwestern area has slightly expanded since last week.

Very little rain is in the extended forecast, meaning current drought conditions are not expected to improve for at least another week.

