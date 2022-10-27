Read full article on original website
Report: The Saints Aren’t Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him
There's a lot of rumors and craziness going on out there in the football world as the NFL's trade deadline approaches. However, the main one regarding the Saints and Alvin Kamara can be put to rest for now. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the team isn't shopping him and does not plan to trade him.
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Travis Etienne Dominates in First Game Since James Robinson Trade
What didn’t Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne do against the Denver Broncos in London. The sophomore running back quickly showed that he is a dynamic playmaker, rushing for 156 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown during the 21-17 Week 8 loss, while also snagging three additional receptions for 6 yards.
Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?
The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
Commanders the ‘Best Spot’ for Sam Ehlinger’s First Start
The Indianapolis Colts will have a ton of eyes on them this Sunday after pulling 15-year veteran Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback this week in favor of Sam Ehlinger, who will make his first career start against the Washington Commanders. As a team that's struggled to make news for...
WATCH: KJ Hamler Interrupts Russell Wilson Post-Game TV Interview
Trailing by three points with 3:49 left in the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos really needed a touchdown drive in Sunday's game at Wembley Stadium vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Russell Wilson dropped back and uncorked a bomb down the right sideline to KJ Hamler.
It’s A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis
Malik Willis wasn’t about to apologize for an offense that threw just one pass in the second half of a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine a safer way for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start then to turn and hand the football to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, which is exactly what Willis did on 24 of the Tennessee Titans’ 27 plays in the second half. Willis ran twice himself.
Cowboys WATCH: Micah Parsons Scores Wild TD vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys have found themselves in a dogfight with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was a called a "dog" and "an animal" earlier this week by Bears running back David Montgomery. And as the Cowboys led in the third quarter, he took the compliment literally, scoring his first-career touchdown in wild fashion. Coincidentally, it came on the end of a fumble by Montgomery, one that Parsons returned 36 yards for the score to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.
Giants Fall to Seahawks, 27-13
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants had their four-game winning streak end, as they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Giants to 6-2 and third place in the NFC East as they enter their bye week.
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver
The one position where the New York Giants couldn't afford to lose talent --wide receiver--is now down another man thanks to the team's decision to move Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional third-round and a sixth-round pick in next year's draft. Regardless of why the trade...
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Ruled Out
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without return man Jamal Agnew for the second week in a row, listing him as inactive Sunday morning ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Denver Broncos. Along with Agnew, the Jaguars also ruled out safety...
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Cleveland Browns have officially made it clear they are willing to grant Kareem Hunt his trade wish, should they find a partner by the Tuesday NFL deadline. The Bills did not want to pay the price to trade with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, so he's now with the Niners.
NFL Week 8 winners and losers: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate; Rams are average
While the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated behind MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts, the Los Angeles Rams look like an average team.
Bears Report Card: Blame Runs All the Way to the Top
Bears coach Matt Eberflus definitely believes in Occam's razor. Maybe believes isn't the right word. He lives it. That is the theory that the simplest explanation is usually the best one. Asked whether Sunday's 49-29 loss at Dallas was a matter of needing more talent, he spat out his answer.
Derrick Henry Sets Franchise TD Record
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry is now the Tennessee Titans’ touchdown king. The two-time NFL rushing champion became the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns when he ran it in untouched from one yard with 6:31 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Without Actual Victories, Packers Cling to Moral Victories
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have hit rock bottom. Not their performance, per se, against the Buffalo Bills. The Packers lost 27-17 on Sunday night. Against perhaps the best team in the NFL. On the road. With the Bills coming off their bye. Aaron Jones ran roughshod over the best run defense in the NFL, providing a real building block as the Packers stagger into the second half of the season.
MNF: Bengals and Browns Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This will be the first time these AFC North rivals meet this season. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The...
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Eagles Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have adjusted their roster before kickoff of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. To replace kicker Chris Boswell, who was ruled out with a groin injury, the Steelers signed undrafted rookie Nick Sciba to their practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man roster for the game.
Three keys for the Browns to get Back on Track Against the Bengals
Just before the trade deadline, this week 8 game for the Cleveland Browns could mean quite a bit. A loss could potentially make it more appealing for the Browns to trade a player or two. A win should keep a sense of “we’re in this thing” around just a while longer.
Panthers vs. Falcons Notebook: 3 Observations From Atlanta’s OT Win
The Atlanta Falcons are sending the fans home happy from Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a 37-34 win over the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon. The win puts the Falcons in first place in the NFC South with a 4-4 record. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one game back at 3-5, while the Panthers fell to 2-6 after today's loss.
