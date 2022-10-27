Read full article on original website
Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation
Residents are concerned after three people were shot at shopping center at the 5600 block of East Ramon Road. Palm Springs Police officers identified three victims early Sunday morning and transported them to a nearby hospital where one of them died shortly after. Omie Bergquest has lived in Palm Springs for over a decade and The post Halloween weekend shooting off of E Ramon Road under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man detained as possible kidnapping suspect of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Man charged with starting fire in Hemet police station
A 25-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside the Hemet Police Department, causing damage and culminating in a fight between him and several officers, during which he tried to take one patrolman’s gun, was charged Friday with arson and other offenses. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested Wednesday...
A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS
A motorist is dead after a fatal crash in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Coroner has identified the man as 51-year-old Roberto Moscato of Desert Hot Springs. The accident happened Saturday night at approximately 10:22 p.m. According to California Highway Patrol, Moscato was driving a Honda CRV southbound on Long Canyon Road approaching the The post A 51-year-old man dies after a single-car crash in DHS appeared first on KESQ.
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car
Court filings obtained by News Channel 3 reveal new information on what investigators say happened before and after two people were found dead in Coachella on Sunday. David Torres-Cerda, 22, is due in an Indio courtroom on Friday afternoon. He was apprehended in Colma, in the San Francisco Bay area Monday. News Channel 3 has The post Investigators: Coachella double homicide suspect admitted to shootings, fled in victim’s car appeared first on KESQ.
Woman arrested after freeway pursuit ends on I-15
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
Man accused in deadly Cathedral City shooting in re-enters not guilty plea
A 30-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting in Cathedral City re-entered a not guilty plea to a murder charge today. Along with a murder charge, Jose Ernesto Martinez of Desert Hot Springs faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury. He re-entered a not guilty plea to the charge The post Man accused in deadly Cathedral City shooting in re-enters not guilty plea appeared first on KESQ.
Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed 74-Year-Old Pedestrian in Banning
Banning police investigators Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a motorist who ran over and killed a 74-year-old pedestrian, then fled the scene. Thomas Parr of Banning was fatally injured on the night of Sunday, Oct. 16, at the intersection of Sims and Wilson streets, according to the Banning Police Department.
A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified
UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
Man allegedly vandalizes Hemet police station, sets fire inside
A man allegedly vandalized a police station in Hemet then set a fire inside early Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the lobby of the police station at 450 E. Latham Avenue. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Bryan Alfaro of Fontana, entered the lobby of the station and allegedly vandalized the […]
3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
A woman killed in a crash on I-10 near Calimesa
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash on the eastbound I-10 near Calimesa. The accident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday night. The Riverside County Coroner has identified the woman killed as 30-year-old Breanna Kasperzski of Anaheim. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The post A woman killed in a crash on I-10 near Calimesa appeared first on KESQ.
Undercover agent to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial
A critical hearing was held Thursday in the murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Larin Garcia's first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Judge Anthony Villalobos was back on the bench after calling out sick earlier this week and releasing the jury. Prosecutors and defense The post Undercover agent to testify in Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial appeared first on KESQ.
An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic
UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and traffic is moving again. A big rig overturned just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning near 8th Street. There were no reports of any injuries. If you planning on traveling west on I-10 west toward Riverside and Los Angeles, be prepared The post An overturned big rig on I-10 slows traffic appeared first on KESQ.
A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto today was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to a hospital. His condition was The post A paraglider hospitalized after falling to the ground in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
Three Semis Collide in Banning Injuring Two
(CNS) – One person was seriously injured after a collision involving three semi-trucks Wednesday in Banning. Firefighters responded at 4:30 a.m. to Highland Springs Avenue and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the collision had trapped two people and were able to extricate both, said the Riverside County Authority.
One person killed, another seriously injured after crash in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in Thousand Palms Thursday evening. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Washington Street and Coyote Song Way. Cal Fire confirmed one vehicle rolled over with two victims. The second victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, Cal Fire confirmed. There is The post One person killed, another seriously injured after crash in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
