WNYT
Kemp and Abrams quarrel on policy in Georgia governor debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia in a policy-heavy debate on Sunday during the pair’s final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further...
WNYT
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children’s health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. Known as “Honey,” Alexander was surrounded by her family when she died...
WNYT
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying...
WNYT
More states add recreational marijuana to the ballot
New York continues preparing to educate and plan for the budding changes in the cannabis industry. Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Five states currently have plans on their ballots this fall for...
WNYT
Low Mississippi River is blow to farmers
Severe drought has caused the Mississippi River to reach record low levels, which is creating problems for farmers. Barges can’t carry more than 30-percent of their normal load because of the low water levels. Farmers say if their products can’t get to the gulf coast… it will affect the...
WNYT
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal,...
WNYT
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week...
WNYT
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the...
WNYT
Gov. Hochul announces steps to improve storm recovery
Governor Kathy Hochul also announced steps this weeks to have New York better prepared to handle storm recovery when disaster strikes. Hochul announced the new office of resilient homes and communities, the new office will work with the governor’s office of storm recovery to manage the millions in state funding in the aftermath of the storm.
WNYT
Police: Deaths of 2 adults, 6 kids found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide; both adults suspected
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Police: Deaths of 2 adults, 6 kids found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide; both adults suspected. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
The shelter-in-place order on East Main Street in Granville Thursday night was directly connected to the handgun heist at a Kingsbury gun shop earlier this month, say investigators. They were searching the private home of Jonathan Combs, one of the suspects. The search did not turn up any stolen guns or lead to any arrests.
