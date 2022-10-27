ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp and Abrams quarrel on policy in Georgia governor debate

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia in a policy-heavy debate on Sunday during the pair’s final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election. Kemp avoided a categorical promise not to sign further...
GEORGIA STATE
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children’s health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. Known as “Honey,” Alexander was surrounded by her family when she died...
TENNESSEE STATE
Dominion, AG reach proposed agreement in offshore wind case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with its massive offshore wind project under a proposed agreement with the office of the Virginia attorney general and other parties released Friday. The proposed agreement, which includes performance reporting requirements and provisions laying...
VIRGINIA STATE
More states add recreational marijuana to the ballot

New York continues preparing to educate and plan for the budding changes in the cannabis industry. Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Five states currently have plans on their ballots this fall for...
NEW YORK STATE
Low Mississippi River is blow to farmers

Severe drought has caused the Mississippi River to reach record low levels, which is creating problems for farmers. Barges can’t carry more than 30-percent of their normal load because of the low water levels. Farmers say if their products can’t get to the gulf coast… it will affect the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe that three wolves shot and killed just over the state’s border in Wyoming may have belonged to Colorado’s closely watched North Park wolf pack. The North Park pack, which often crosses into Wyoming where hunting wolves is legal,...
COLORADO STATE
Legal threat over lithium mine in rare Nevada flower habitat

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week...
RENO, NV
Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation. Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
Gov. Hochul announces steps to improve storm recovery

Governor Kathy Hochul also announced steps this weeks to have New York better prepared to handle storm recovery when disaster strikes. Hochul announced the new office of resilient homes and communities, the new office will work with the governor’s office of storm recovery to manage the millions in state funding in the aftermath of the storm.
NEW YORK STATE

