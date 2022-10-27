ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Fetterman's 'work' record

It was good to see that John Fetterman’s physician cleared him with “no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”. Unfortunately, prior to his stroke, he didn’t “work full duty” while either as mayor or lieutenant governor — missing many city meetings (but still claiming this was his full-time job) or not presiding over his responsible state proceedings as recorded by government attendance records.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Grain Yields Vary After Dry Summer

Imagine opening a map of Pennsylvania outdoors in the opening seconds of a rain storm, then ducking into the barn before the whole paper gets soaked. You’d see wet spots stippled across an otherwise dry map, and you’d have a decent idea of how grain yields look across the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires

A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council

Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Land bought from Excela could become new park along Route 30 in Hempfield

Hempfield residents soon could have a new park more centrally located in the township as officials look to revamp land recently purchased from Excela Health. Of the 43 acres comprising the property along Route 30 near Mt. Pleasant Road, 14 acres could be designated for a park featuring a splash pad and fitness and nature areas. A new road and pad foundations for future developments on the property that would be funded by a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant also are planned for the site.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter

Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest

A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday

Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Meet Matt Espenshade, Pennsylvania's New Grange Master

Rural communities face a unique set of challenges, and Matt Espenshade is ready to take them on. The seventh-generation dairy farmer wants to set the stage for the eighth’s success, and he’s in a unique position to do so as the new Pennsylvania State Grange master. Espenshade, who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA

