PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shuman closing failed kids in 2021 and continues to do so
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has drawn a line between the closing of Allegheny County’s Shuman Juvenile Detention Center in September 2021 and a rising tide of violent crime. “We should have never closed Shuman without a plan,” Gainey said during a news conference related to a triple homicide Oct. 15 in the North Side.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Fetterman's 'work' record
It was good to see that John Fetterman’s physician cleared him with “no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”. Unfortunately, prior to his stroke, he didn’t “work full duty” while either as mayor or lieutenant governor — missing many city meetings (but still claiming this was his full-time job) or not presiding over his responsible state proceedings as recorded by government attendance records.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Grain Yields Vary After Dry Summer
Imagine opening a map of Pennsylvania outdoors in the opening seconds of a rain storm, then ducking into the barn before the whole paper gets soaked. You’d see wet spots stippled across an otherwise dry map, and you’d have a decent idea of how grain yields look across the state.
Yough River cleanup snags nearly 700 tires
A two-mile stretch of the Youghiogheny River along the Allegheny-Westmoreland border is cleaner after close to 700 tires were removed this summer by a group of volunteers. ”It’s an effort that not only beautifies the river, but also creates a healthier environment for people, fish and wildlife in our area,” said Lisa Cimbala of Irwin, who organized the cleanup with her husband, Alan Hill.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday
HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
1 Democrat, 1 Republican, 2 independents running to replace Corey O'Connor on Pittsburgh City Council
Four candidates will appear on the ballot in a special election race to determine who will fill a vacant seat in Pittsburgh City Council’s 5th District. Democrat Barb Warwick, Republican Eugene Bokor and independent candidates Matthew Mahoney and Robert McClune are looking to replace Corey O’Connor on City Council after he left his role there to become Allegheny County controller. The special election will coincide with the Nov. 8 general election.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Land bought from Excela could become new park along Route 30 in Hempfield
Hempfield residents soon could have a new park more centrally located in the township as officials look to revamp land recently purchased from Excela Health. Of the 43 acres comprising the property along Route 30 near Mt. Pleasant Road, 14 acres could be designated for a park featuring a splash pad and fitness and nature areas. A new road and pad foundations for future developments on the property that would be funded by a Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant also are planned for the site.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homeowners brace for higher heating costs this winter
Miranda McDermott is dreading winter. With home heating costs forecast to reach their highest levels in more than 10 years, McDermott of Allegheny Township said her family can’t afford to pay monthly heating bills in full. “Our average heating bill is $800,” McDermott said. “We have wood chopped and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted temporary injunction against striking union members
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Butler Eagle officials have been granted a preliminary injunction against five unions involved in the P-G strike, after accusing them of throwing projectiles at company vehicles, puncturing vehicle tires and threatening employees and vendors. Post-Gazette employees belonging to unions representing production, distribution and advertising workers went on...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest
A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?
The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
wtae.com
Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday
Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls
New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
Best Eats; nightclub auction; political signs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. High: 59; Low: 37. Partly cloudy; cool and clear this weekend. Children kidnapped: A Harrisburg man is still at large after police said he kidnapped two boys, ages 4 and 5, and their mother yesterday. He’s charged with attempted homicide and with strangling one of the children.
Pennsylvania Woman Sentenced To 12 Years For Distributing Drugs To Prisons
Michel Cercone was sentenced to 151 months in prison for conspiring to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances, and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, between 2017 and 2019. Cercone, age 48 of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways
With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Lancaster Farming
Meet Matt Espenshade, Pennsylvania's New Grange Master
Rural communities face a unique set of challenges, and Matt Espenshade is ready to take them on. The seventh-generation dairy farmer wants to set the stage for the eighth’s success, and he’s in a unique position to do so as the new Pennsylvania State Grange master. Espenshade, who...
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
