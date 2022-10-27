Read full article on original website
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager
Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville, Poile became the first GM in NHL history to reach 3,000 regular-season games, after serving as the lead decision maker for the Preds and the Washington Capitals over a 40-year span.
NHL
Goaltender Gibson Recalled
AHL veteran heads to Calgary Tuesday in emergency call-up. Joey Daccord will start in goal against the Flames in start of three-game road trip. Goaltender Christopher Gibson, recently signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken, has been recalled from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He was traveling to Calgary Tuesday to meet up with the team.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
Tage Thompson's monster game for Buffalo Sabres spooks Detroit Red Wings, 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Detroit Red Wings let down their goaltender, and let down themselves. They struggled to consistently challenge the Buffalo Sabres on Monday at KeyBank Center and let a close game deteriorate into a 8-3 shellacking. Tage Thompson had a monster night, completing a hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period; that was on top of the 6-foot-7 forward earning three assists.
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
MLive.com
Scotty Bowman cherishes memories of Red Wings 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
Scotty Bowman, for one of the few times in the past half-century, is not affiliated with an NHL team. He remains active at age 89, attending Tampa Bay Lightning games while residing in Sarasota, Fla. Despite stepping down as a consultant for the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, Bowman keeps tabs...
NHL
Avalanche, Blue Jackets back at practice ahead of Global Series
HELSINKI -- The business portion of the NHL Global Series trip for the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets began Tuesday. Each team had a spirited practice at a local municipal rink as preparations for regular-season games at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, ALT, BSOH, SN NOW) and Saturday began in earnest, one day after each team arrived here.
NHL
Pinto of Senators named NHL Rookie of the Month for October
NEW YORK - - Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto, who led all rookies with six goals in eight games (6-1-7) and topped the entire League with a 42.9 shooting percentage (6 G/14 S), has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for October. Pinto edged Vegas Golden Knights goaltender...
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets suffer tough loss in New Jersey
Columbus couldn't get it going during a setback against the Devils. The Blue Jackets' losing skid reached three as Columbus dropped a 7-1 decision against New Jersey on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. It was the last game stateside as the team is now set to leave for Finland and two games Friday and Saturday against Colorado.
NHL
Wedgewood prepared to step up in start against Kings
Due to Jake Oettinger out, Scott Wedgewood steps up as starting goalie while Matt Murray is ready if called upon. With Jake Oettinger out for at least a week with a lower body injury, the focus was on Stars goalies Tuesday morning. Scott Wedgewood is expected to carry a lot...
NHL
Quinn taking game to 'new level' after early-season adjustments
Jack Quinn was on the receiving end of a hit from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom on Monday, right after the faceoff that immediately followed Quinn's first goal of the season. Quinn wasted little time before enacting his revenge. He picked himself up off the ice, tracked Red Wings...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Penguins
PITTSBURGH - The Bruins will be in search of their sixth straight victory on Tuesday night as they kick off a three-game road trip against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. As they open up a new month, the Black & Gold are aiming to carry over the momentum from a historic 8-1-0 showing in October.
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
Palat out indefinitely for Devils after having groin surgery
Forward has three goals in six games in first season of five-year contract. Ondrej Palat is out indefinitely for the New Jersey Devils after the forward had groin surgery Tuesday. The forward has missed the past three games. Palat has three goals in six games this season. "It's definitely unfortunate...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers to honour HOF inductees, support Dave's Drive
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers will honour the inaugural class of the team's recently announced Hall of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 3 with a 6pm on-ice ceremony before the club hosts the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place. The ceremony will recognize this year's inductees Lee Fogolin and Ryan...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
NHL
Olofsson, Sabres rally to defeat Blackhawks in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson won it on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin. "I had a...
