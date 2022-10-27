ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks trade mixed as GDP lifts sentiment while investors brace for next wave of mega-cap earnings

By Jennifer Sor
 3 days ago
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 24, 2020. Lucas Jackson/Reuters
  • US stocks traded mixed on Thursday as GDP figures surprised to the upside, quelling some recession fears.
  • The Nasdaq slid on weak tech earnings, with Facebook parent Meta marking the latest miss.
  • Apple, Amazon, and Intel are expected to report financials after the close.

US stocks traded mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching a fifth straight win as better-than-expected GDP figures lifted sentiment.

But the Nasdaq was again weighed down by disappointing tech earnings, this time from Meta's quarterly miss. Shares of the Facebook parent plunged more than 20% and are at their lowest level since 2016, piling onto the weakness reported earlier in the week by Alphabet and Microsoft.

Tech titans Amazon, Apple, and Intel are expected to report their quarterly financials late Thursday, which could usher in more volatility on Friday.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Thursday:

Here's what else is happening today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

