New York State

'Bachelor in Paradise' alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile tie the knot

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5aEi_0ip7dOa300

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married.

The couple, who met on season 7 of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2021, shared a video on Instagram and YouTube of the two of them tying the knot in a New York courthouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sicwi_0ip7dOa300
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this Dec. 7, 2021, file photo, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
MORE: Exclusive: Will Joe Amabile's stay on 'Bachelor in Paradise' or leave after week 1?

"We decided to get married," they wrote on YouTube. "This morning at the New York Courthouse. Having our wedding ceremony next year around September because who doesn't want to get married twice!"

During the season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise," Amabile popped the question to Pitt and told her that being with her "feels right."

MORE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7 cast revealed

They celebrated the news on Instagram later, sharing a pair of photos of themselves outdoors.

"And it's only the beginning," Pitt wrote in the caption of the post.

