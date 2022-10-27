ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puH9p_0ip7dJAQ00 On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

Schreiner was 21 years old when he was arrested by El Monte police in 2015 for a reported rape.

RELATED: Fresno County murder suspect arrested in Southern California on rape charge

After being detained by police, the investigation revealed that he had an active warrant for his arrest in Fresno County.

Schreiner was the suspect in the Fresno County murder of 20-year-old Megan Troen.

Workers discovered Troen's body in the California Aqueduct near West Nees Avenue and Interstate 5 in the Firebaugh area on July 30, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.

Schreiner will be eligible for parole after he serves 17 years of his sentencing.

Comments / 5

Related
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
KMPH.com

One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Felon sentenced for having loaded gun in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, officials said 24-year-old Darien Williams pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 26, 2021, law enforcement officers tried […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple guns found during traffic stop in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police officers found multiple guns during a traffic stop in Southeast Fresno. Officers pulled over a car near Winery and Lane Avenues for multiple vehicle code violations. They were able to identify the driver as a known gang associate who had previous arrests regarding...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: 3 Fresno men charged in counterfeit check ring

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Fresno men have been charged for cashing hundreds of counterfeit checks throughout the Central Valley, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Thursday, October 20, officials said 43-year-old Jeffrey Michalk, 40-year-old Steve Gomez, and 48-year-old Michael Dugan were indicted on conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno car dealership stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that took place in Fresno’s Lithia Ford dealership, according to the Fresno Police department. At around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers received several calls reporting a man armed with a knife who had stabbed an employee inside the building. When officers arrived, they found […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Councilman Pleads Not Guilty in Extortion Case

Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza pleaded not guilty Thursday to two criminal charges related to an ill-fated conversation with the city attorney. Esparza is charged with one felony count of attempted extortion and one misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. Both are related to a conversation with then-city attorney Douglas Sloan last April. Esparza allegedly told Sloan to only work for the council majority (Esparza and three other councilmembers) and not other councilmembers.
FRESNO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy