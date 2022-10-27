Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life

On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

Schreiner was 21 years old when he was arrested by El Monte police in 2015 for a reported rape.

After being detained by police, the investigation revealed that he had an active warrant for his arrest in Fresno County.

Schreiner was the suspect in the Fresno County murder of 20-year-old Megan Troen.

Workers discovered Troen's body in the California Aqueduct near West Nees Avenue and Interstate 5 in the Firebaugh area on July 30, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.

Schreiner will be eligible for parole after he serves 17 years of his sentencing.