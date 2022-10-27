Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Halloween trends nice with even nicer weather to start November. Halloween trends nice with even nicer weather to start November. Springfield “Trunk Or Treat” events offer a safe …. Springfield "Trunk Or Treat" events offer a safe Halloween alternative. Aurora teenager dies from his injuries after being …
Ozarks First.com
California revenues decline amid economic worries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The good times might soon be over for California’s government. The nation’s most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
Ozarks First.com
Friday, October 28 Morning Weather – Weekend rain could damper outdoor plans
We have a very seasonal Friday in store for the Ozarks. If you have anything outdoors you want to get done, today is the day! It will also be a good day to get out and look at the beautiful fall foliage we have been blessed with. Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s and it will be less breezy than Thursday.
