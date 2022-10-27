ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew Perry recalls Jennifer Aniston rejecting him pre-Friends in new Diane Sawyer interview

Matthew Perry wanted to be more than just friends with Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star, whose buzzy memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing hits shelves Nov. 1, opens up in a new interview about having crushes on all three of his female costars at different points throughout filming the beloved sitcom. Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ABC News, Perry also recalls how Aniston turned down his advances before they ever shared the screen.
George R.R. Martin would've preferred to start House of the Dragon 'much earlier'

Now that House of the Dragon season 1 is complete, it's time to reflect on the creative choices that were made. The HBO fantasy series was quite bold with the way it used time jumps and casting changes to tell its story over the course of years. But were these the right choices? That's what Westeros creator George R.R. Martin, whose novel Fire & Blood is the basis for House of the Dragon, discusses in a new interview with fellow fantasy writer David Anthony Durham.
Taylor Swift recalls 'nightmare' screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables movie

Perhaps Taylor Swift's Les Misérables screen test with Eddie Redmayne was the antihero all along. "Basically, I was up for two roles," the Midnights singer-songwriter said on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, on which she appeared as a guest alongside Redmayne. "I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time, but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role."
Why horror movies are killing it at the box office

If you went to see the most popular film in America at any point during the two months leading up to Halloween this year, there was a roughly 50 percent chance you were watching something terrifying, or disgusting, or, most likely, both. Horror films have routinely dominated the 2022 box...
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on the sequel

You don't have to twist their bones or bend their backs: Hocus Pocus stars Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden are ready and willing to share their thoughts on the Halloween classic's long-awaited Disney+ sequel. Though they don't appear in director Anne Fletcher's continuation of the time-tested 1993 Halloween...
Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4

Toss a coin to your new Witcher: Liam Hemsworth. Yes, you read that right. Henry Cavill wrote on Instagram on Saturday that he will officially be "laying down my medallion and my swords" and departing the hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher after its upcoming third season. Season 4, which the streaming platform has already green-lit, will feature Hemsworth as the legendary monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia instead.
Hocus Pocus 2 shatters Encanto's massive viewership record for streaming movies

Hocus Pocus 2's viewership numbers have, well, run amok on the streaming charts. The long-awaited sequel — which premiered Sept. 30 on Disney+, 29 years after the debut of the original 1993 Halloween classic — broke the record for the total number of minutes watched by a streaming film across its weekend debut, according to Nielsen tracking information.
Matthew Perry says Friends costars confronted him about his sobriety when they could smell alcohol on him

Matthew Perry won the hearts of millions as Chandler Bing on Friends but behind the scenes he was battling a painful addiction he was determined to keep hidden. The actor, who details his struggles in the new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, sat down with ABC's Diane Sawyer and relieved some of his most painful memories while working on the iconic series.

