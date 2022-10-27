Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry recalls Jennifer Aniston rejecting him pre-Friends in new Diane Sawyer interview
Matthew Perry wanted to be more than just friends with Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star, whose buzzy memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing hits shelves Nov. 1, opens up in a new interview about having crushes on all three of his female costars at different points throughout filming the beloved sitcom. Speaking to Diane Sawyer for ABC News, Perry also recalls how Aniston turned down his advances before they ever shared the screen.
George R.R. Martin would've preferred to start House of the Dragon 'much earlier'
Now that House of the Dragon season 1 is complete, it's time to reflect on the creative choices that were made. The HBO fantasy series was quite bold with the way it used time jumps and casting changes to tell its story over the course of years. But were these the right choices? That's what Westeros creator George R.R. Martin, whose novel Fire & Blood is the basis for House of the Dragon, discusses in a new interview with fellow fantasy writer David Anthony Durham.
Taylor Swift recalls 'nightmare' screen test with Eddie Redmayne for Les Misérables movie
Perhaps Taylor Swift's Les Misérables screen test with Eddie Redmayne was the antihero all along. "Basically, I was up for two roles," the Midnights singer-songwriter said on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, on which she appeared as a guest alongside Redmayne. "I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Éponine, so it was established I was there for a good time, but not for a long time. I wasn't going to get the role."
Eli Roth wanted Vanessa Hudgens to be her 'Coachella-best self' for haunted house VR experience
Vanessa Hudgens is the queen of two things: Coachella and spooky season. So it's only appropriate that Eli Roth wanted to merge both sides of her personality for his new Halloween VR experience, Eli Roth's Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat. "Me and Eli have been friends for I think over 10 years...
Why horror movies are killing it at the box office
If you went to see the most popular film in America at any point during the two months leading up to Halloween this year, there was a roughly 50 percent chance you were watching something terrifying, or disgusting, or, most likely, both. Horror films have routinely dominated the 2022 box...
Quentin Tarantino denies Kanye West pitched him the idea for Django Unchained: 'That didn't happen'
Quentin Tarantino is refusing to let Kanye West take credit as the creative mastermind behind his 2012 action film Django Unchained. The Oscar-winning director took a moment to deny West's claims that he pitched the idea for the revisionist Western to him and its lead actor Jamie Foxx while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on the sequel
You don't have to twist their bones or bend their backs: Hocus Pocus stars Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz, and Jason Marsden are ready and willing to share their thoughts on the Halloween classic's long-awaited Disney+ sequel. Though they don't appear in director Anne Fletcher's continuation of the time-tested 1993 Halloween...
How Harry Potter and Reylo fanfic led to Julie Soto's debut novel and her fan-art inspired cover
The pipeline from fan fiction to published author is an increasingly common one (see: E.L James, Sally Thorne, Christina Lauren, Ali Hazelwood, etc.) — and Julie Soto is the latest to join that bunch. Known as lovesbitca8 on fanfic platform Ao3 with over a million reads for her story...
Liam Hemsworth to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4
Toss a coin to your new Witcher: Liam Hemsworth. Yes, you read that right. Henry Cavill wrote on Instagram on Saturday that he will officially be "laying down my medallion and my swords" and departing the hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher after its upcoming third season. Season 4, which the streaming platform has already green-lit, will feature Hemsworth as the legendary monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia instead.
Jeremy Strong's intense acting style is 'impressive,' says Armageddon Time costar Banks Repeta
Just 14 years old, Banks Repeta has already worked with Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins — and that's just on his latest project. Repeta (who also was seen this year on Fox's Welcome to Flatch and Ethan Hawke's The Black Phone) stars in Armageddon Time, a coming-of-age tale featuring the aforementioned award winners.
Armageddon Time, All Quiet on the Western Front breathe life into the boyhood memoir and war film
Writer-director James Gray has a home turf: blue-collar pockets of Queens and Brooklyn, often Jewish, where his family dramas, never strictly autobiographical, play adjacent to more epic genre instincts like crime and romance. But at the center of his churning, hard-nosed latest, Armageddon Time, Gray has a boy, who, if not exactly him, seems pretty close.
Black Adam holds rock-solid against stiff, spooky competition for second week atop weekend box office
Even at the height of Spooky Season, movie audiences chose thrills over chills, with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam holding onto the top spot at the box office for a second week in a row with $27.7 million, according to Comscore. The anti-hero tale features the worst kept superhero secret since...
Watch a spooky Jennifer Garner get into the Halloween spirit by lip-syncing to Britney Spears
All my people in the crowd, you need to see Jennifer Garner's new Halloween costumes. The 13 Going on 30 star looked drop dead gorgeous as she lip-synced along to Britney Spears and Madonna's 2003 hit "Me Against the Music," while dressed in two different Halloween costumes in an Instagram video posted Friday.
Henry Cavill reveals how his Black Adam Superman cameo happened: 'It was all locked down'
Henry Cavill not only flexed his impeccable physique as Superman in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, he also showed off his strong-willed secrecy skills in keeping the whole thing under wraps. "It's one of those things which we shot in secret in the U.K., and everyone amazingly kept quiet about it,"...
Hocus Pocus 2 shatters Encanto's massive viewership record for streaming movies
Hocus Pocus 2's viewership numbers have, well, run amok on the streaming charts. The long-awaited sequel — which premiered Sept. 30 on Disney+, 29 years after the debut of the original 1993 Halloween classic — broke the record for the total number of minutes watched by a streaming film across its weekend debut, according to Nielsen tracking information.
Diddy hijacks Halloween with a eerily spot-on Heath Ledger Joker costume — flamethrower and all
Diddy — former human, current frequency, King of Halloween — went all out this Spooky Season, channeling a pitch perfect Heath Ledger for his Dark Knight-era Joker transformation. The hitmaker and all-around bon vivant was unrecognizable as the Clown Prince of Crime, cackling his pancaked face off, hanging...
Ariana Grande wins blue ribbon from Jennifer Coolidge for Best in Show costume: 'F---ing great'
Call off the dogs — Halloween's winners have been found, according to one not-quite-impartial judge. Ahead of the spooky holiday, Ariana Grande and her Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies got into the spirit by sharing their pitch-perfect take on the dog show mockumentary Best in Show. In a joint Instagram...
Ryan Murphy says he reached out to 20 victims' loved ones for Dahmer but 'not a single person responded'
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story creator Ryan Murphy is clarifying the research methods that went into the Netflix true crime series amid backlash from family members of victims slain by the titular Milwaukee serial killer. Murphy shared that the entire production team not only conducted intensive, multi-year...
Matthew Perry says Friends costars confronted him about his sobriety when they could smell alcohol on him
Matthew Perry won the hearts of millions as Chandler Bing on Friends but behind the scenes he was battling a painful addiction he was determined to keep hidden. The actor, who details his struggles in the new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, sat down with ABC's Diane Sawyer and relieved some of his most painful memories while working on the iconic series.
