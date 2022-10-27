Overhead Door™ Brand’s contributions to the Smart Home Program will aid in the construction of mortgage-free smart homes for veterans. Overhead Door™ Brand, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial door solutions, has partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as part of its Smart Home Program. Since its inception, the nonprofit has been dedicated to honoring the heroic sacrifice of New York firefighter Stephen Siller and all those who perished on September 11, 2001, by providing housing to families of military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb. Overhead Door™ Brand’s contribution of specialized garage doors and wifi-enabled openers will play a part in the overall smart technology design of these homes.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO