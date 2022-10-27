Read full article on original website
Despite Recent Scores, Colonials are Turning the Corner
Robert Morris football has lost its last four games by an average of 35.5 points. They are 0-8 following a 42-3 loss to FBS opponent Appalachian State. The offense woes have continued, averaging just over nine points per game. However, the Colonials seem to be turning the corner. Head coach...
Takeaways On Robert Morris’ Exhibition Win Over Alliance
The Colonials took on Alliance Saturday afternoon in their first exhibition matchup of the year, 88-59. Josh Corbin led the Colonials with 27 points, following Kahliel Spear with 16. The Colonials started the contest with a 10-4 lead and kept the lead throughout the game. They had led the game...
Passionate Emma Brown; How the Junior Found Her Home in Moon
While it has been a down season for Robert Morris volleyball, junior middle blocker Emma Brown has been a major voice for the Colonials. “I am very passionate about this sport, I am very passionate about my teammates and I genuinely want the best for them,” Brown said. No...
