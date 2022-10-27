ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Florida doctors brace for winter as trio of respiratory illnesses spreads

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida enters the winter season, doctors are seeing a trio of respiratory illnesses on the rise: COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Influenza never left during the summer in Central Florida and the area is now starting to see a rise in cases, according to Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Toni Koraza

The Happiest Cities in Florida

Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
FLORIDA STATE
brevardtimes.com

What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?

KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State

But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Explore The Florida State Park

What to Expect When You Visit a Florida State Park. A Florida State Park is a great place to visit for many different reasons. Whether you want to go hiking or biking, you can find plenty of activities to keep you busy. You can also camp in a state park or just relax on the beach. You can even rent kayaks.
FLORIDA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

COVID again up here, and hospitalizations double

New COVID-19 infections here increased 60 percent over the past two weeks, rising from 63 cases to 101 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health, and the number of covid-positive patients hospitalized at press time was nearly double that of the previous week. “Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital has...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Florida

Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed through the U.S. Senate, Florida will still have to dial back the clocks this year for daylight savings. Daylight savings time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour, and it may actually be for the last time.
FLORIDA STATE

