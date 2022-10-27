ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Investigators seek information from witnesses in triple fatality on I-75

Investigators are seeking information from witnesses in a multiple vehicle accident which claimed three lives Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on I-75 near the Marion-Sumter County line. The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it is seeking additional information...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Gilchrist County Arrests

Case, Tristan Adian: of Newberry, FL, booked 10/11/22, Failure to appear, ROR. Days, Corey Lamont: of Williston, FL, booked 10/11/22, Out of county warrant, Bond $2,000. Frier, Larry Dewayne: of Trenton, FL, booked 10/22/22, Felony probation violation, No bond. Nobles, David Wayne: of High Springs, FL, booked 10/11/22, Battery, 2nd...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

UF Students conduct poll on sole finalist for president Sen. Ben Sasse

Gainesville, FL — A group of University of Florida students conducted a poll asking how people feel about the possibility of Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse becoming UF's next president. “I will say I was disappointed with our final candidate," student Riley Moon said. A majority of students expressed...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Trinity Catholic tramples down P.K. Yonge football

P.K. Yonge hosted Trinity Catholic, the two teams couldn't be more different with the Blue Waves at 2-6 and the Celtics at 5-2. In the first quarter, the Celtics scored their first touchdown and didn't look back. They took this game by storm, quickly dominating the Blue Waves on the offense and defense.
GAINESVILLE, FL

