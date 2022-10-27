INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.

PUTNAM COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO