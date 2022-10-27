Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
Teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child's parents
A 5-year-old child was critically injured after he was shot by a 17-year-old who got into an argument with his father.
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon with firearms, bomb-making materials arrested in Gainesville after 24-hour standoff
A 24-hour standoff ended peacefully on Tuesday after a 51-year-old convicted felon walked out of his Gainesville apartment, which contained firearms and bomb-making materials, and he surrendered to law enforcement. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), a report was received on Monday, October 24 regarding...
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. Troopers say a 70-year-old woman,...
mycbs4.com
Teenager shoots five-year-old child during argument with child's father in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested after an argument gone wrong led to a 5-year-old child getting shot, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The argument occurred between Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, and an Interlachen man, who is the victim's father, in the area of Oakcrest Drive and 5th Way Tuesday night.
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
WCJB
‘It was a horrifying experience’: A teen is behind bars after a 5-year-old is shot in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Jaelin Tito Hope is responsible for firing the shots at a car in Interlachen. Deputies were called out to the corner of Oak-crest avenue and 5th way. “We were outside playing and all of a sudden we heard gunshots,”...
News4Jax.com
Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
WCJB
‘I’m hurting’: Family of inmate found dead in cell plans to file lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -24-year-old Caleb Fink was found dead in his cell at the Alachua County Jail back in September. Officials reported that Fink committed suicide but his family said they’re filing the lawsuit because his death could’ve been prevented. Caleb fink was serving jail time for violating...
mycbs4.com
Police recover Glock after traffic stop at Gardenia Apartments in Gainesville
Gainesville Police say they responded to Gardenia Apartments Monday night after people reported a man yelling threats and showing he had a red gun. "She and VIC2 were outside amongst many other citizens and children," an arrest report states. When the officer stopped Mayes, he wrote, "I got out of...
Multiple agency high-speed chase nets three arrests, Dodge Hellcat reaches speeds over 160 mph
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol communications center in Jacksonville received a call on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:23 a.m. of two stolen vehicles. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango were being tracked by the owner traveling north on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
Investigators seek information from witnesses in triple fatality on I-75
Investigators are seeking information from witnesses in a multiple vehicle accident which claimed three lives Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on I-75 near the Marion-Sumter County line. The Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it is seeking additional information...
WCJB
Car accident in Gainesville sends three people to hospital with serious injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night. The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later. Alachua police...
4-month-old dead, two seriously injured in Columbia County car accident, FHP says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Correction: The original story listed the woman passenger in the SUV as dead. She suffered serious injury. Florida Highway Patrol reported that a fatal accident occurred in Columbia County at around 4 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 27. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
Citrus County Chronicle
Gilchrist County Arrests
Case, Tristan Adian: of Newberry, FL, booked 10/11/22, Failure to appear, ROR. Days, Corey Lamont: of Williston, FL, booked 10/11/22, Out of county warrant, Bond $2,000. Frier, Larry Dewayne: of Trenton, FL, booked 10/22/22, Felony probation violation, No bond. Nobles, David Wayne: of High Springs, FL, booked 10/11/22, Battery, 2nd...
mycbs4.com
UF Students conduct poll on sole finalist for president Sen. Ben Sasse
Gainesville, FL — A group of University of Florida students conducted a poll asking how people feel about the possibility of Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse becoming UF's next president. “I will say I was disappointed with our final candidate," student Riley Moon said. A majority of students expressed...
mycbs4.com
Trinity Catholic tramples down P.K. Yonge football
P.K. Yonge hosted Trinity Catholic, the two teams couldn't be more different with the Blue Waves at 2-6 and the Celtics at 5-2. In the first quarter, the Celtics scored their first touchdown and didn't look back. They took this game by storm, quickly dominating the Blue Waves on the offense and defense.
