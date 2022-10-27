ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IDPH launching $12M grant program to reduce childhood lead poisoning

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sZKD_0ip7cGPc00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — In recognition of Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Illinois Department of Health is offering $12 million in grants to communities for lead abatement and mitigation projects.

The program aims to increase lead-safe housing, reduce childhood lead exposure, and reduce the financial burden of lead mitigation for low-income residential property owners.

Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign

IPDH reports that most lead exposure occurs through contaminated dust from chipping or disturbed lead-based paint, however lead is also present in the soil, water, or other products that might end up in your child’s mouth. Exposure to lead may cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavioral problems, and even coma and death can occur at severely high levels.

The state says Illinois has approximately 2 million homes that contain lead hazards, and that children have the highest risk of exposure and poisoning. Pregnant women are also at risk, as lead can be passed to their unborn child.

“Protecting children from exposure to lead is critical for their long-term health,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra . “Even low levels of lead have been shown to affect learning and the ability to pay attention. Early detection by a healthcare provider is crucial to prevent further exposure and reduce harmful damage. As a pediatrician, I know the most important step to preventing exposure is the removal of lead hazards from the environments in which children live, learn, grow, and play. IDPH is happy to announce efforts during Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to help local municipalities with lead abatement projects to improve the health of their communities.”

Director Vohra noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people missed routine healthcare appointments in an effort to isolate and slow the spread of the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, lead testing rates declined approximately 22%. However, even with a decrease in testing, there were still higher numbers of children who were exposed to lead, likely resulting from increased time spent in homes.

All children ages 6 and younger are required to be evaluated for lead exposure risks by their physician and receive a blood test, if necessary. “It is vitally important to do screening in the first year of life if children are at risk, and then again a second test one year afterwards,” said IDPH Director Sameer Vohra.

IDPH also recommends that pregnant persons be evaluated for lead exposure and tested if deemed necessary.

$14.4 million in grants now available to Illinois underserved farmers

IDPH is currently accepting applications through November 18 from local municipalities and community action agencies for up to $12 million in grants from the Comprehensive Lead Education, Reduction, and Window Replacement (CLEAR-Win) program. Applications must be submitted through the web-based “EGrAMS” system (Electronic Grants Administration and Management System) utilized by IDPH for end-to-end grants management.

In support of this project, Governor Pritzker has declared Oct. 23-29 Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Illinois in hopes of raising awareness about childhood lead poisoning prevention.

“Every child deserves to grow up healthy and well. Our state is laser-focused on ensuring young people have a path to a bright future and mitigating the harmful long-term effects of lead contamination is critical to that mission,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois

Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

The good and the bad of ISBE’s annual report card

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education recently released its annual report card, and the findings are mixed. The report card showed that students are still struggling on the state’s tests for math and English. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding the state’s standards continues to drop from 2019 and the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?

Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Shelby Co. farmer volunteers produce harvest at county farm

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Farm was once a Poor Farm and was left to grow into weeds last year. Local volunteers invested their time and fuel and produced a crop. Stuart Fox, a Shelby County farmer, offered to plant and care for the Shelby County Farm for a nominal $1. Many […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.  It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.  Mike Williams, the […]
URBANA, IL
97X

Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In Illinois?

It's almost Halloween, and sadly it seems like more and more states, cities, and towns are cracking down on age limits for trick or treating, which to me seems dumb. If a teen would rather dress up with their younger siblings, or with friends to get some candy is it really a bad thing? They could be doing a lot worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Goats take part in Halloween event at Champaign farm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are all used to getting our hands on some candy for Halloween, but how about a trip to the farm? Prairie Fruit Farms and Creamery hosted a Spooktackular Day on the farm. People were dressed in Halloween costumes and took pictures with goats. They also enjoyed a hayride and a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Carle encourages child COVID boosters at pop-up clinics

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Health will be hosting a pair of COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the near future to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 18 against two strains of COVID-19. The clinics will take place on Nov. 5 at Carle’s facilities in Champaign-Urbana – Carle Champaign on Curtis Pediatrics and Carle […]
URBANA, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois unemployment now a full percentage point worse than national average

As the national economy has struggled to recover from the pandemic shutdowns, Illinois has struggled more than the nation as a whole. Other states, including some of our neighbors with better jobs-creation climates, have added jobs at faster rates than Illinois has, and we have continued to lag behind the national recovery as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

How Champaign-Urbana schools scored on Illinois Report Card

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The new Illinois Report Card is out and we're learning more about how Champaign schools fared. Both Unit 4 and USD116 scored lower on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) compared to the state average in both English and math. Urbana was way below the state average and Champaign was around 5% lower than the state average. Along with the low assessment scores, both districts also saw lower scores in proficiency for science, math, and English among their students compared to those at the state level.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

$14.4 million in grants now available to Illinois underserved farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Governor Pritzker announced that $14.4 million in grants would be available to underserved Illinois farmers, providing new opportunities to their communities. The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Human Services worked with the United States Department of Agriculture to secure the funds. They formed a Local […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy