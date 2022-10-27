Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Animal Care Services adds another pig to 'menagerie of unusual animal' rescues
Charlotte joins two other pigs, two rabbits, and two horses rescued this month.
Radio Ink
KTSA Raises Over $163K
Alpha Media’s News Talker KTSA-AM in San Antonio brought in a record $163,893, during their annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner radiothon Friday, October 21st. The money raised will go to feed over 25,000 seniors and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.
KSAT 12
Pet store owner feels targeted after New Braunfels council prohibits buying, selling of animals from breeders
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the buying and selling of cats and dogs from commercial breeding facilities. The ordinance enacted on Tuesday impacted one pet store in the city — Puppyland. Animal activists applauded after hearing the 4-3 vote. The...
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
news4sanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
news4sanantonio.com
NICU infants at the Children's Hospital get into the Halloween spirit
SAN ANTONIO – NICU infants at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio are getting into the Halloween spirit, and let me just warn you that the following images are super adorable. These little newborns were dressed up as princesses, JIF peanut butter, and iconic characters like Bob Ross...
news4sanantonio.com
NICU newborns at Methodist Children's Hospital are ready for their first Halloween
SAN ANTONIO – Newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Methodist Children’s Hospital are costume ready to celebrate their very first Halloween. Each little infant is rocking around costumes from fuzzy animals, Super Mario Bros, and sweet treats. The costumes were handmade by NICU nurses and...
'I miss him' | Friends and family of young father killed in crash raise money for funeral
SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family of 26-year-old Joe Palacios gathered Saturday for a barbeque plate sale to raise money to pay for his funeral. The benefit was held directly across from the site where a car he was riding in crashed last Wednesday. San Antonio police said Palacios...
KTSA
San Antonio Water System: Halloween can be scary for your pipes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Water System wants to remind you that witches, vampires and goblins are not the only scary things to be aware of during Halloween. As the holidays close in, clogged pipes become more and more common simply because of things flushed down toilets that should never go there.
visitsanantonio.com
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families
Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
MuySA: Fredericksburg Road is key to many parts of San Antonio's puro heart
Fredericksburg Road keeps on giving.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
news4sanantonio.com
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
news4sanantonio.com
Update: Missing San Antonio teen located.
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department has informed us 17-year-old Dietrice Su'e has been located. Dietrice had been missing since October 18, 2022. She was last seen in along Military Dr. near Five Palms Dr. "From what we know she was dropped off at school early in the...
Terrified Worker Jumps Into a Strangers Car During a Shooting
A panhandler in San Antonio wound up dead after becoming seriously violent and aggressive in a parking lot. According to family members, 26-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez struggled with mental health and drug addiction. Early this week, Gonzalez went over to a family member's house and became aggressive after demanding they let him inside.
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun
(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
news4sanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
Woman and dog quickly escaped after heavy house fire on Northside of town
SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her dog were quick to escape after a fire erupted in her Northside home. Firefighters were dispatched to the 9100 block of Ranch Corner at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire structure. The Battalion Chief says that the woman woke up after...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
