Beloved Hampton skatepark abruptly closes; former staffer scrambles to save it

By Trevor Metcalfe, Daily Press
 5 days ago

For two summers, Mekos Skatepark was like a second home to 17-year-old Gaius Del Negro. Del Negro and his friends “practically lived there,” and he was able to meet so many new people at the 10,000-square-foot indoor park in Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center.

“There was such a thriving skate scene,” said Del Negro, who’s from Williamsburg.

Now, the future of Mekos is uncertain. Park owners suddenly announced that the park was closed in an Instagram post Oct. 16. Commenters reacted with shock and sadness and reminisced about skateboarding and taking their children to skate at Mekos.

One former Mekos staff member doesn’t want to see the park disappear and is working to reopen it. Melissa See was the park’s executive director and helped organize programs that helped at-risk students and taught violence prevention.

When she saw the park had closed, See sprung into action, beginning talks with the Peninsula Town Center about the lease and launching a GoFundMe campaign to help cover operating costs.

See described the Mekos community as a big family that included members from as far away as Richmond and Currituck County.

“The whole goal of the park is to give kids a safe place,” See said.

Mekos was founded by Rita Staul and her son Brett Staul about 15 years ago when they purchased the old Mike’s Surf Shop and Skate Park, according to previous Daily Press reporting.

From the beginning, the family worked to set Mekos apart as an organization. At Skate Church, participants could skate for free every Sunday evening after listening to a short sermon. With help from the Newport News Department of Human Services, some at-risk students were able to skate every afternoon for free and receive mentorship.

Rita Staul said it was a blessing and a gift to be able to keep the park open for 15 years and noted that thousands of kids were reached by the programs.

“We’d like to thank everybody that supported us,” she said. “It was a dream myself and my son had.”

To reopen the park, See still needs help from the community. She estimated operations for a year to cost around $78,000 and has set the GoFundMe goal at $65,000. The campaign had raised a little over $7,000 as of Friday.

See said the Hampton Roads skateboarding community is incredibly close-knit. Skaters at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach recognize her when she takes her kids to that skate park and shout, “Hi, Momma Mekos!” — one of several nicknames she has acquired. Older skaters would take their children to go skate at Mekos.

“I feel like if you build up community, everybody benefits from that,” See said.

See would like to reopen the park by Dec. 1. For more information to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, visit gofundme.com/f/project-phoenix-skatepark .

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

