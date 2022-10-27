ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

foxla.com

22-year-old Rialto man shot dead in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Pasadena early Sunday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Painter Street. The victim, identified as Martrell Eric Robinson of Rialto, was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

KTLA

2 killed in shooting at Halloween party in Covina

Two people are dead after shots rang out during a Halloween party in Covina overnight. The shooting happened just after midnight at a home on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrived on scene and found four men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. One […]
COVINA, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Rialto man arrested for allegedly shooting roommate with stolen gun

RIALTO, Calif. - A man in Rialto has been arrested after he allegedly shot his roommate during an argument, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies. Deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of N. Riverside Avenue in unincorporated Rialto around 2 a.m. Sunday, after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot. When officials arrived they found the man in a neighbor's driveway with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told deputies that his roommate, 62-year-old Ross Baker had shot him during an argument.
RIALTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

pasadenanow.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Sunday Shooting in Pasadena

[Updated] The victim of an early Sunday morning shooting who was found by police lying dead in a Pasadena street has been identified. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said the body found in the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue was that of 22-year-old Martrell Eric Robinson, a Rialto.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County

It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Antelope Valley Press

Man arrested after parking lot stabbings

PALMDALE — A man was in custody, Friday, the day after he allegedly stabbed a man and woman to death in the parking lot of the Kohl’s department store in Palmdale. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the parking lot in the 39800 block of 10th Street West shortly before noon, Thursday, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Several lanes blocked following major crash in Pico Rivera

A major traffic collision in Pico Rivera has forced several lanes to be blocked. Authorities said the accident Sunday unfolded in the area of Paramount Boulevard north Washington Boulevard.As a result, both northbound lanes on Paramount Boulevard from Carron Drive to Haney Street were blocked, as well as the number one southbound lane of Paramount Boulevard. No further details were immediately available. 
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxla.com

coloradoboulevard.net

2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man takes wheelchair onto 405 Freeway (video)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him. At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

16-year-old girl mauled by pack of large dogs in Thousand Oaks

A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being mauled by six large dogs Sunday afternoon in Thousand Oaks, officials with the Ventura County Fire Department said. The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane. A neighbor called 911 after...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

