RIALTO, Calif. - A man in Rialto has been arrested after he allegedly shot his roommate during an argument, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies. Deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of N. Riverside Avenue in unincorporated Rialto around 2 a.m. Sunday, after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot. When officials arrived they found the man in a neighbor's driveway with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told deputies that his roommate, 62-year-old Ross Baker had shot him during an argument.

RIALTO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO