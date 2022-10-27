ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD investigating homicide after man found dead from trauma on east side

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zftmb_0ip7b8TG00

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide after finding a person dead yesterday in the 1000 block of E. Washington Street.

According to IMPD, officers with the IMPD Southeast District responded to the area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday to the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with trauma. EMTs pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The identity of the person is yet to be released.

This is a developing story.

Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

WRTV

