Senator Kaplan, Town of North Hempstead Announce "Power Up in a Park" Initiative to Increase Electric Vehicle Chargers in Local Communities

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire departmentB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Port Jefferson Station/Terryville civic talks public safety, LIRR electrification, Brookhaven redistricting, shake-up at the helm
The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Civic Association met Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Comsewogue Public Library for its monthly general meeting covering various topics. Due to a recent shortage of Suffolk County COPE officers, civic vice president Sal Pitti, whose background is in law enforcement, delivered the public safety report. He concentrated on the crime trend of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst
In a book dedicated to Wilfred Ferguson, the son of Charles Ferguson, teacher and historian Christopher Verga resurrects the story of two Roosevelt, New York brothers killed by a Freeport police officer in 1946. Verga opens The Ferguson Brothers Lynchings on Long Island: A Civil Rights Catalyst (History Press, 2022)...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
nysenate.gov
N. Hempstead To Add 30 Electric Vehicle Chargers In Town Parks
Electric vehicle (EV) sales are up, but there are only eight public charging stations in the Town of North Hempstead, officials announced on Tuesday. Council members announced a plan to add more in several town parks dubbed "Power Up in a Park." Sales of EVs have doubled nationwide this year,...
nassauillustrated.com
On Track To Be Completed, But Issues Remain With LIRR Project
The Long Island Rail Road Expansion Project was necessary and overdue, transit experts and elected officials asserted. The $2.6 billion infrastructure venture laid down a 9.8-mile third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, replaced a number of bridges, erected new station houses, added parking garages and eliminated grade crossings. Long...
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
Gov. Kathy Hochul makes campaign stops on Long Island ahead of midterm elections
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making several campaign stops on Long Island ahead of the upcoming election.
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development. But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore. As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore. "We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell. Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront. "This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are...
Long Beach cleanup commemorates anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
On the anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, residents are remembering the natural disaster with a cleanup in Long Beach.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Development ‘El Borinquen Residences’ Now Complete at 3401 Third Avenue in The Bronx
Developers and city agencies recently celebrated the completed of El Borinquen Residences, a new, deeply affordable property in The Bronx. Located at 3401 Third Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, the ten-story building houses 148 affordable apartments, including 29 homes for seniors at or below 30 percent Area Median Income (AMI), and 90 units designated for the formerly homeless and youths aging out of foster care. The latter includes access to on-site supportive services.
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
New York City salary transparency law set to go into effect
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- A New York City law will require companies with at least four employees to post salary ranges in job listings in an effort to increase pay transparency starting Tuesday. Employers advertising jobs in the city who have at least one employee currently located...
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
North White Plains Stop & Shop Customer Receives Counterfeit Bills From Checkout Machine: PD
A customer using a self-checkout machine at a Westchester County grocery store received counterfeit bills as change, police say. On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 4 p.m., North Castle Police received a call from a person who reported receiving two $10 bills from a Stop & Shop in North White Plains at 670 North Broadway, according to police.
