While most cities and towns have four questions to answer during the general election on Nov. 8 including the so-called “millionaire’s tax,” changes to dental insurance, changes to liquor licenses, and whether or not to uphold a vote by the state legislature to allow undocumented immigrants the opportunity to obtain a driver’s license, the Town of Burlington decided to add one more when May Town Meeting approved a warrant article that will give residents an opportunity to vote to become a member of the Community Preservation Act (CPA).

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO