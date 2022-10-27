Read full article on original website
Tio Bruce
3d ago
Probably a good thing considering some of the ‘top prize’ choices you’ve made over the years . . .Jejejejejejejejejeje
3
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Motown women, teachers among winners of Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI – Multiple community members and organizations are being honored for their works in the local arts community. The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is hosting the 2022 Community Arts Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine, 7753 N. 34th St. Richland.
KalamaTopia returns to Kalamazoo in November
If you're looking to gift local, consider heading to Kalamazoo for KalamaTopia on November 4th from 5-9.
After 13 Years Grand Rapid’s Popular ArtPrize is Saying Goodbye
After 13 years of drawing thousands of visitors from around the world to Michigan, the international art contest ArtPrize is calling it a day. In a press release on Thursday, October 27th, it was announced that a new format, "ArtPrize 2.0" would take its place through a partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University are leading the new development.
All Good Things Come To An End: ArtPrize Says Goodbye After 13 Years
They say all good things come to an end and in the case of Artprize that time has come. A groundbreaking Art Competition launched in Grand Rapids 13 years ago shared the news in a press release. Artprize Calls It Quit After 13 Years. "What started as an experiment in...
Bell’s Eccentric Day poised to return to Kalamazoo brewery
KALAMAZOO, MI — Halloween is not the only opportunity to dress up in Kalamazoo. The 31st installment of the annual Bell’s Eccentric Day will return Dec. 2 to the Eccentric Café, 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave, allowing revelers to come as they aren’t — dressing instead in outlandish get-ups as their alter egos.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
Secchia Piazza links West Michigan with culinary world
Foundation Annual Report - Grand Rapids Community College’s world-class teaching culinary program has gained a new piazza allowing it to serve more guests and share the story of students’ journeys from Secchia Institute for Culinary Education to destinations around the globe. The new Secchia Piazza is a gift...
Kent County awarded $2.5M in quest to end youth homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Kent County homelessness coalition is the recipient of a nearly $2.5 million grant in an effort to end youth homelessness. The grant, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was given to the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness. The...
Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
Chevy Chase to hold screening, live discussion of 'Christmas Vacation' in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor and comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Grand Rapids!. He and his wife, Jayni, are scheduled to hold a live conversation at DeVos Performance Hall after a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. The two will recount...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Kalamazoo district expands visitor screening system to all schools
KALAMAZOO, MI-- The Raptor Visitor Management system will be installed in four Kalamazoo Public Schools starting on Nov. 2. It is the second phase of the district-wide implementation of the system for screening visitors at Kalamazoo schools. The Raptor system requires each individual entering a KPS building to swipe a...
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Saffron serves up Indian cuisine at lunch buffet in Kalamazoo
Saffron, an Indian restaurant on Kalamazoo’s west side, has restarted its popular lunch buffet -- much to the delight of its many fans. After two and a half years on hold, the restaurant reopened the buffet last month, offering it on Wednesdays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
