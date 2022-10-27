ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 2

Tio Bruce
3d ago

Probably a good thing considering some of the ‘top prize’ choices you’ve made over the years . . .Jejejejejejejejejeje

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

After 13 Years Grand Rapid’s Popular ArtPrize is Saying Goodbye

After 13 years of drawing thousands of visitors from around the world to Michigan, the international art contest ArtPrize is calling it a day. In a press release on Thursday, October 27th, it was announced that a new format, "ArtPrize 2.0" would take its place through a partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University are leading the new development.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities

A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI

The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
HOLLAND, MI
grcc.edu

Secchia Piazza links West Michigan with culinary world

Foundation Annual Report - Grand Rapids Community College’s world-class teaching culinary program has gained a new piazza allowing it to serve more guests and share the story of students’ journeys from Secchia Institute for Culinary Education to destinations around the globe. The new Secchia Piazza is a gift...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy