Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DUI collision leaves a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
San Diego police are investigating a collision that left a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.
Man dies after crashing into parked car, telephone pole in La Mesa
Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old La Mesa man who died from a collision Sunday morning.
21-year-old man critically injured after being hit by intoxicated driver in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a motorcycle Sunday morning while crossing a Pacific Beach intersection. San Diego police and San Diego-Fire Rescue first responders were dispatched to the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue around 1:30 a.m. following reports that a pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle, according to SDPD.
2 dead, multiple injured in crash near Mission Beach
The San Diego Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard on Saturday around 3:15 p.m., said Battalion Chief, Johnny Flores.
chulavistatoday.com
A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista
The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
NBC San Diego
Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway
The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident early Thursday at around 1.40 a.m. The accident occurred near the 5900 block of Rancho Diegueno Road, north of Alydar Corte.
Cyclist seriously hurt in North County crash
A 62-year-old cyclist was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car in the Poway area, law enforcement said.
62-year-old man badly hurt in Poway collision
A 62-year-old bicyclist was badly hurt Thursday when a vehicle struck him on a Poway-area street, authorities reported.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Police Department release name of victim and photos of suspect vehicle in fatal Chula Vista shooting
The Chula Vista Police Department publicly identified the victim who died in the car-to-car shooting on Wednesday and released images of the suspected vehicle. Chula Vista Resident, Eduardo Villasenor, 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 26 at around 10 a.m.when another driver shot at him in his vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and E street. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Deputies investigating death of a man found face down on a dirt trail in Santee
Deputies were called to assist the Santee Fire Department at a trail on Chubb Lane after a 66-year-old man was found face down on a dirt trail after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Teen crashes Jeep into church: police
The 17-year-old driver lost control of the jeep and crashed into the Southeast Community Church Friday.
Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified
UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
eastcountymagazine.org
ANTI-PANHANDLING SIGNS OF LA MESA SPARK DEBATE, DENUNCIATIONS AND EVEN PRANKS
October 28, 2022 (La Mesa) - A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name...
kusi.com
Two found dead on Grove Ave., homicide investigation ensues
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two people were found dead today in a Nestor-area apartment, prompting a homicide investigation. The discovery in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue was reported about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. It was not immediately clear how the pair died. Homicide...
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Otay Lakes Road [Chula Vista, CA]
Four Hurt in 2-Car Red Light Accident on Hunte Parkway. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:16 p.m., near Hunte Parkway on October 22nd. Investigators say the driver of a truck ran a red light and struck a vehicle containing four occupants at the intersection. Firefighters arrived shortly after and...
2 dead, including teen, in National City shooting
National City police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man dead Friday night.
L.A. Weekly
Craig Cornford Dies in Plane Crash on Lyons Peak [San Diego, CA]
57-Year-Old Pilot Killed in Plane Accident on Lyons Peak. Police said Cornford boarded the experimental plane, a Mustang-2, at approximately 12:41 p.m. According to the County Medical Examiner’s report, a 911 call was placed and the dispatcher reportedly heard sounds of loud bangs and sputtering. Furthermore, the San Diego...
Comments / 0