UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to

ANZA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO