El Cajon, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chulavistatoday.com

A mass casualty incident hospitalized four juveniles in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating a mass casualty incident that hospitalized four juveniles after a Honda they occupied lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road. A witness told police that the driver of the Honda was heading in his direction at nearly 90 mph at approximately 9:53...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway

The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
POWAY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista Police Department release name of victim and photos of suspect vehicle in fatal Chula Vista shooting

The Chula Vista Police Department publicly identified the victim who died in the car-to-car shooting on Wednesday and released images of the suspected vehicle. Chula Vista Resident, Eduardo Villasenor, 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 26 at around 10 a.m.when another driver shot at him in his vehicle near the intersection of Broadway and E street. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Woman killed, 2 others seriously injured in San Ysidro crash

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday when their car swerved off a freeway ramp in San Ysidro, according to California Highway Patrol. At approximately 3:15 a.m., a white BMW was traveling on the southbound...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified

UPDATE: The motorist killed in a rollerover crash on a hillside along Highway 74 just east of Anza has been identified. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the motorist was 30-year-old Heather Wilson of Aguanga. The fatal wreck occurred about 12:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, near Palm Canyon Drive, according to The post A motorist killed in a rollover accident on HWY 74 east of Anza is identified appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
kusi.com

Two found dead on Grove Ave., homicide investigation ensues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two people were found dead today in a Nestor-area apartment, prompting a homicide investigation. The discovery in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue was reported about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. It was not immediately clear how the pair died. Homicide...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Otay Lakes Road [Chula Vista, CA]

Four Hurt in 2-Car Red Light Accident on Hunte Parkway. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:16 p.m., near Hunte Parkway on October 22nd. Investigators say the driver of a truck ran a red light and struck a vehicle containing four occupants at the intersection. Firefighters arrived shortly after and...
CHULA VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Craig Cornford Dies in Plane Crash on Lyons Peak [San Diego, CA]

57-Year-Old Pilot Killed in Plane Accident on Lyons Peak. Police said Cornford boarded the experimental plane, a Mustang-2, at approximately 12:41 p.m. According to the County Medical Examiner’s report, a 911 call was placed and the dispatcher reportedly heard sounds of loud bangs and sputtering. Furthermore, the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA

