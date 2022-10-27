Read full article on original website
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Related
A Magical Chicago Rooftop Ice Rink Is Coming Back This Winter
Imagine ice skating with the city of Chicago spread out before you. That’s Sky Rink, a magical skating rink located on the 4th floor of the Peninsula Chicago Hotel. Soar to great heights at this fourth-floor rink. Perched 2,100 square feet above Magnificent Mil, the one-of-a-kind hybrid rink is located on a large terrace overlooking Michigan Ave. offering a guaranteed spectacular view of the Windy City. The Sky Rink won’t leave you hungry after all that skating. They offer a full outdoor menu filled with hot beverages to keep you warm, and seasonal bites to keep you fueled. The festive decor really brings the seasonal magic to life with pine trees, snowflakes, and holiday tunes. Decorated with twinkling lights, and a south pole theme, it’s a fun activity for everyone and a great chance to gaze upon Chicago’s stunning downtown architecture.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
Monster’s Mash: Quinn trade, Fields designed runs & offensive line changes
LAKE FOREST – From Monday through Sunday, the Bears had a lot going on. They scored their best victory of the season against the Patriots and then traded one of their best defensive players. Oh, and the team also had to prepare for the 5-2 Cowboys on the short week. The eventful few days are […]
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
Chicago, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chicago. The Loyola Academy football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on October 30, 2022, 10:01:00. The Loyola Academy football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on October 30, 2022, 15:01:00.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again
Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
Eater
Chef Curtis Duffy’s Luxe New Lounge Debuts
After — the bar and lounge from decadent, two-Michelin-starred restaurant Ever’s chef Curtis Duffy and sommelier and front-of house maven Michael Muser — is undeniably the biggest bar opening in Chicago since COVID permeated daily life. Bars struggled mightily during the pandemic, with health experts targeting drinking establishments as they sought to slow the spread of COVID, and as a result of indoor service being halted multiple times since March 2020, many taverns have permanently closed. Yet, After, which opened on Thursday, October 27 in the West Loop, could herald a resurgence of bars in Chicago with the holiday season upcoming and locals looking for worthwhile destinations where they can catchup with friends they’ve lost connection IRL during the last three years.
Mild pattern to dominate the coming two weeks
Late season 70-degree temperatures have occurred beyond Nov. 1 in 42% of the past 151 years in Chicago. And years like 2020 have logged 7 post Nov. 1st 70s: 1953 and 1975 each logged six 70s, while 1938, 1994 and 1999 managed five days with highs of 70 degrees or higher.
splashmags.com
Solita Restaurant – An Exciting And New Chicago Dining Option
An absolutely fabulous, new Mexican dining option has opened its doors in the River North neighborhood called, Solita Tacos & Margaritas (“Solita”) at 431 N. Wells Street. Solita has several other locations in Southern California, the first outpost of the restaurant in a different state. Solita features a vibrant culinary and beverage program that highlights Baja-style fare as well as a unique variety of tequila, mezcal and margaritas.
5th Annual Polish Independence Race happening Sunday at Montrose Harbor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 5th annual Polish Independence Run returns Sunday morning. Hundreds of walkers and runners will travel along the lakefront in honor of Polish Independence Day. The lakefront will also turn white and red - mimicking the colors of the Polish flag. The race begins at 11:11 a.m.
wgnradio.com
From the archives: Three conversations with Chicago Ghost Hunter Richard Crowe
Over the years, Richard Crowe was a frequent guest on WGN Radio, especially around Halloween, telling stories of his explorations of ghosts and haunted locations in the Chicago area. Richard died 10 years ago, in 2012, at age 64. But, here are three of his visits to WGN spanning nearly 30 years:
fox32chicago.com
4 hospitalized for overdoses at River North bar: Chicago fire officials
CHICAGO - Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar Saturday night. Chicago fire officials say around 2:50 a.m. they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. Two men were taken to Rush Hospital and another...
travelnoire.com
The Fallout Continues: A Mural Of Kanye West In Chicago Has Been Painted Over
The precipitous, but completely avoidable fallout following Kanye’s remarks on Twitter continues. More and more businesses, big and small, have publicly condemned and cut ties with the rapper. Now, there’s backlash from the art world. On Wednesday, a mural of Ye in Chicago was painted over by the original artist, at the request of the building’s owner.
A Bulls ‘Victory Dance’: Chuck Swirsky’s social media tradition
Chicago Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky has created a tradition of doing a "victory dance" on social media when the Bulls win a game, which started during the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season.
Chicagoans remember deadliest train crash in Illinois history with memorial, 50 years later
CHICAGO — On this date — Oct. 30 — 50 years ago, 45 people died and more than 300 were injured in what would become the deadliest train crash in Illinois history. A 50-year anniversary memorial was constructed at First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park Sunday in honor of those who died. Lisa Klare and […]
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to airport hot dogs and really big donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews AV Anthony’s. Located at 4720 W. 63rd St. in Chicago, they are known for serving hot dogs, sea food, and shish kabobs. Lt. Haynes also reviews Huck Finn Restaurant, which has multiple locations. They are known for their Alaska donuts, biscuits and gravy, and hot sandwiches.
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attention
You can help the aquarium name this beautiful creature. The Shedd Aquarium has recently rescued otter 929. They now want people living in Chicago to pick a better name for the beautiful and innocent creature.
airwaysmag.com
10/30/1955: Commercial Flights Begin at Chicago O’Hare
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the first commercial flights arrived at Chicago’s new international airport, “O’Hare” (ORD), in 1955. TWA (TW) was honored with the first departure when the earlier flight 94 departed for Paris. O’Hare was previously known as Douglas Airfield after planemaker Douglas...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Naperville, IL
Nestled within the greater Chicago metroplex is Naperville, Illinois. Originally established as Naper’s Settlement in 1831, Naperville started out much like the rest of America inhabited by two feuding Native American tribes: Iliniwek and Potawatomi. The city has developed a reputation in the arts due to hosting the annual...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
