retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Motel Welcomes Guests with Neon Lighting
The historic Monterey Motel in Albuquerque, N.M., upgraded its lighting from traditional gas neon to PRIZM Lighting’s NeoFlux V-Series single color neon for a high performance, weather- and UV-resistant pop of red on the façade. NeoFlux V-Series was designed to achieve neon lighting effects with energy efficiency for...
You can rent the Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
rrobserver.com
Popular restaurant shutters in Albuquerque
Chef Marie Yniguez stands in the kitchen of her Downtown Albuquerque restaurant, Bocadillos. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal) It’s the end of an era as Slow Roasted Bocadillos closes in Downtown Albuquerque. On Sunday, chef and owner Marie Yniguez took to social media in a one-minute video to announce that...
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
rrobserver.com
Halloween events this weekend
Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone. As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.
Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lorna Greenway is retracing her steps after she spent nearly 16 hours lost in Albuquerque’s foothills last week. She moved to Albuquerque six weeks ago. She’s living the dream, exploring a new trail every day. It’s an activity she’s loved doing for 40 years. “It’s new territory, it’s a new challenge,” Greenway […]
kunm.org
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a site the founders of Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have secured from the state.
corralescomment.com
Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed
Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
KOAT 7
'Burque Unite' shows creative path through city woes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For 10 years, Gerald Lovato used mixed martial arts fighting as a way to cope with traumatic experiences earlier in his life. He had a successful professional career, competing nationally and internationally. Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of New Mexico, Lovato...
KRQE News 13
Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an unfortunate scene we often see around this time of year, people taking off with Halloween decorations that are not theirs. The latest target was a Northeast Heights family, and it was all caught on camera. The video shows thieves trying to take...
Where does the legend of La Llorona come from?
We have all heard the story as children to never be alone at night by a river or the weeping lady will come get you, the La Llorona. The legend of La Llorona is Spanish for the weeping woman, has been part of Hispanic culture in the Southwest since the days of the Conquistadors. The tall thin spirit is said to be blessed with natural beauty, with long flowing black hair, wailing into the night and searching for children to drag screaming to a watery grave. Not long after her death her restless spirit began to appear walking the banks the river when darkness fell. Weeping and wailing became a curse at night and people became afraid to go out after dark. She was said to be drifting along the shoreline or floating on the water current with her long white gown. Crying out weeping for her children. And so, they didn’t speak of her as Maria, but as La Llorona.
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after being hit, dragged by car
Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
