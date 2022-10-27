Read full article on original website
Baker offers peek at ballot
Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) offered a peek into his ballot on Thursday, revealing that he'll likely vote no on a dental insurance spending ballot question and yes on a liquor licensing reform measure on. Nov. 8. - though he still won't say who he'll pick to succeed him in...
voter's guide to the 2022 election – Florida Chief Financial Officer will be on ballot
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) Who can vote: All registered voters can vote in the general election. What's next: The winner of the election will take office the first Monday in January. How much does the position pay:. $128,972. Candidates. Jimmy Patronis. Party: Republican. Age: 50. Profession: Chief Financial Officer and...
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey: Massachusetts Hospitals and HMOs Contributed $985 Million in Community Benefits in 2021
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) In fiscal year 2021, Massachusetts hospitals and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) contributed nearly. in Community Benefits, according to reports published today by Attorney General. Maura Healey's. Office. These reports mark the third year of reporting Community Benefits under the. Attorney General's Office's. updated Community Benefits...
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
Democrats in Florida’s statewide Cabinet races languish from lack of cash, support [Miami Herald]
When Democrat Naomi Blemur announced earlier this month that Hurricane Ian was forcing her to suspend her campaign for Florida’s agriculture commissioner, the response from some in her own party was harsh. “I was unaware she had a campaign,” tweeted Democratic strategist. Steve Schale. . “Same,” responded Democratic...
Comment: What to consider before you enroll for Medicare
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) As inflation causes us all to stretch our dollars, the majority of Americans — including. residents — are likely focused on finding the best prices without sacrificing quality. Health care can be expensive, so picking the right insurance plan that meets your individual or family needs can be critical to maintaining a balanced budget.
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]
Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
WB City Council OKs health insurance contract with Highmark [The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Times Leader (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Council Chair Beth Gilbert-McBride cast the lone "no" vote in a 4-1 vote awarding the deal to Highmark. The item had been pulled from consideration at the. Oct. 13. meeting to give Council more time to review it. Council raised concerns about hidden brokerage fees, but...
DeSantis lauds his record as Crist blasts it in Florida governor’s race [Orlando Sentinel]
The campaign for governor in Florida is all about Ron DeSantis’ record. , has slammed the Republican governor and promises to roll back almost everything he’s done. DeSantis continues to tour the state touting his agenda and the controversial laws he pushed for during his four years in office.
AmeriHealth Caritas Grows Its Health Insurance Marketplace Footprint for 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in delivering health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it is expanding its presence in the. ® this fall. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is based on the same principles of compassion and health equity that have been the company’s cornerstone for nearly four decades, and will help people, including those who are transitioning from Medicaid to Marketplace plans, access the clinical care and other resources that are essential for ongoing health and well-being.
Georgia flood insurance prices may rise due to climate change
Athens Banner-Herald (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
Audit detects unemployment fraud
The state of Iowa dished out $238,000 in unemployment compensation to people who were either incarcerated or dead, according to a new report. issued the payments because agency officials were not using or checking systems designed to detect fraud, according to the review State Auditor. Rob Sand. released Tuesday. The...
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs
"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
N.J. Gov. Murphy: Open Enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey Begins Nov. 1, With More Plan Options and Historic Levels of Financial Help Available for 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner. announced today that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning. November 1, 2022. , when Open Enrollment begins at the state's. Official Health Insurance Marketplace. , Get Covered New...
What Georgia residents need to know about flood insurance prices and why they need it
Savannah Morning News (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
Bonners Ferry Herald (ID) U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of. , made up of "a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs."
Buy Flood Insurance Now! [Government Technology]
Oct. 27—There are people moving out of Florida right now whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Many people cite the additional cost of flood insurance as not being worth the price. Ask anyone who "lost everything" due to flooding and they might suggest you reconsider what you can or cannot afford.
Louisiana Citizens rate increases will be as high as 111% in some parishes
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) The unlucky residents who rely on the state's insurer of last resort pay the most for property insurance coverage in the state. Thanks to the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021, the prices charged by. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. are set to rise by an average...
Historic homes may prove to be more resilient against floods
SUFFOLK, VA . (AP) — Whenever historic homes get flooded, building contractors often feel compelled by government regulations to rip out the water-logged wood flooring, tear down the old plaster walls and install new, flood-resistant materials. It’s a hurried approach that’s likely to occur across southwest. Florida.
