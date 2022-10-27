Read full article on original website
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women
More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster,' Kyrie Irving Argues With Media
Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
Phillies set to host Houston at Citizens Bank Park with World Series tied at 1-all
Think the Eagles game was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philly for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with Thor pitching and the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to Make First NFL Start in Titans-Texans
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback reportedly is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans on Sunday after Ryan Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough.
WATCH: Patrick Peterson Mocks Kyler Murray With Hilarious Celebration
WATCH: Patrick Peterson mocks Kyler Murray with hilarious celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Peterson had some fun at Kyler Murray's expense on Sunday. After Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in the third quarter, the Minnesota defense ran to the end zone to...
Mattress Mack's $10 Million Bets on the World Series Could Net Him a Record $75 Million
Mattress Mack has bet a total of $10 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. He's hedged his bet with a promotion at his furniture store in Houston. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim McIngvale, the Texas furniture salesman who famously hedges sports bets with furniture...
NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Playoff Contenders Start to Emerge
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
LAFC Thumps Austin 3-0 in Western Final, Advances to 2022 MLS Cup Final
Los Angeles FC is one win away from historic glory. In Sunday’s Western Conference Final, No. 1 seed LAFC cruised past No. 2 Austin FC 3-0 at the Banc of California Stadium to punch their ticket to the 2022 MLS Cup Final. The account opened with striker Cristian Arango...
Latavius Murray Makes History With Second London Touchdown
Latavius Murray is making history across the pond. Not only did the Broncos' running back come in the clutch on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Jaguars, but the play made Murray the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.
Time to move on from Astros cheating scandal? Not before Phillies fans get their say | Opinion
The Houston Astros have heard all the taunting since their 2017 cheating scandal, but for the first time, they will be hearing it in Philadelphia.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
Hull-oween, 'Slap Shot' and a Dead Wings revival: Detroit Red Wings' Halloween road woes
Does Buffalo’s KeyBank Arena even have a doorbell to ring? That’s the question as the Detroit Red Wings go trick-or-treating … er, drop the puck with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. The visit to western New York will be the franchise’s 12th time playing on the road on Halloween; the Wings are...
