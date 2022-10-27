ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

NBC Miami

Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Miami

Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women

More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Miami

San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo

Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Miami

Report: Rookie Malik Willis to Make First NFL Start in Titans-Texans

Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback reportedly is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans on Sunday after Ryan Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

WATCH: Patrick Peterson Mocks Kyler Murray With Hilarious Celebration

WATCH: Patrick Peterson mocks Kyler Murray with hilarious celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Peterson had some fun at Kyler Murray's expense on Sunday. After Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in the third quarter, the Minnesota defense ran to the end zone to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Miami

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Playoff Contenders Start to Emerge

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Miami

Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Miami

Latavius Murray Makes History With Second London Touchdown

Latavius Murray is making history across the pond. Not only did the Broncos' running back come in the clutch on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Jaguars, but the play made Murray the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.
NBC Miami

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.

