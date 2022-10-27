Jacksonville, Northeast Florida high school football: Live scoreboard for Week 10 Friday games

Ready for some football — Thursday and Friday night football?

Follow Week 10 scores from across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida as the area's high school football teams return to the gridiron, midweek-style, for a vital set of games in district competition for the 2022 FHSAA season.

The Times-Union will be tracking scores from Thursday night's Week 10 games across the Northeast Florida area, plus the 11th week of the high school regular season for schools in Southeast Georgia.

Then, stay tuned to this space Friday night for more than a dozen games from all around Northeast Florida.

FRIDAY

Baker County 43, Fernandina Beach 17

Fernandina Beach;0;14;3;0;--;17

Baker County;7;23;13;0;--;43

Bartram Trail 55, Oakleaf 20

Bartram Trail;7;21;27;0;--;55

Oakleaf;7;7;6;0;--;20

Bishop Kenny 14, Bolles 13

Bolles;3;7;3;0;--;13

Bishop Kenny;0;7;0;7;--;14

Scoring summary

BO - Berry 21 FG

BO - Burroughs 12 pass from Moore (Berry kick)

BK - Harris 7 pass from Resar (Eddins kick)

BO - Berry 22 FG

BK - Resar 1 run (Eddins kick)

Team statistics

;Bolles;BK

First downs;16;15

Rushes-yards;32-219;32-88

Passing;147;189

Comp-Att-Int;12-16-1;12-19-2

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;11-116;6-38

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Bolles, Neal 25-171. Bishop Kenny, Resar 16-44, Dewees 11-44.

PASSING — Bolles, Moore 12-16-1-147. Bishop Kenny, Resar 12-18-1-189.

RECEIVING — Bolles, Burroughs 5-76, Cox 2-30, Lampkins 2-21, Collier 2-17. Bishop Kenny, Burnett 3-67, Donovan 4-60, Harris 3-56.

Bradford 35, Palatka 14

Bradford;0;21;6;8;--;35

Palatka;0;7;0;7;--;14

Chiefland 41, Fort White 14

Chiefland;13;28;0;0;--;41

Fort White;0;0;6;8;--;14

Christ's Church 42, North Florida Educational 14

Columbia 45, Ridgeview 0

Ridgeview;0;0;0;0;--;0

Columbia;36;9;0;0;--;45

Scoring summary

C - Young 46 pass from Jefferson (run good)

C - Fulton 2 run (kick good)

C - Frier 44 pass from Jefferson (kick good)

C - Cooper 27 pass from Jefferson (kick good)

C - Robinson interception return (kick good)

C - Safety

C - Young 30 pass from Umstead (kick good)

Creekside 36, Atlantic Coast 7

Atlantic Coast;0;0;0;7;--;7

Creekside;3;13;13;7;--;36

Harvest Community 34, Lighthouse Private Christian 32

Interlachen 16, Stanton 0

Lakeland Christian 42, Zarephath Academy 34

Menendez 18, Matanzas 6

Menendez;0;6;0;12;--;18

Matanzas;0;0;0;6;--;6

Scoring summary

ME - Coleman 2 run (kick failed)

ME - Coleman 47 run (run failed)

MA - Langford 49 pass from Lundahl (kick failed)

ME - Coleman 19 run (pass failed)

Middleburg 35, Orange Park 14

Orange Park;0;7;0;7;--;14

Middleburg;15;13;0;7;--;35

Orlando Faith Christian 36, Eagle's View 0

Paxon 52, Cocoa Beach 20

Cocoa Beach;0;6;8;6;--;20

Paxon;14;8;16;14;--;52

Ponte Vedra 35, Nease 34 (OT)

Ponte Vedra;14;7;0;7;7;--;35

Nease;0;13;8;7;6;--;34

Seven Rivers Christian 53, Cedar Creek Christian 20

St. Augustine 45, Clay 7

Clay;0;0;0;7;--;7

St. Augustine;7;20;11;7;--;45

Scoring summary

SA - C. Jenkins 12 pass from Hewlett (kick good)

SA - Jones 15 pass from Hewlett (kick good)

SA - Harvey 3 run (kick failed)

SA - C. Jenkins 42 pass from Hewlett (kick good)

SA - Simmons 15 pass from Hewlett (run good)

SA - field goal

C - Dykas 35 pass from Rapoza (kick good)

SA - Jones 49 pass from Cook (kick good)

Suwannee 22, Wakulla 14

Tocoi Creek 35, Keystone Heights 0

Keystone Heights;0;0;0;0;--;0

Tocoi Creek;0;14;21;0;--;35

Scoring summary

TC - Killmer 1 run (Medina kick)

TC - Dean 83 run (Medina kick)

TC - Ragland 1 run (Medina kick)

TC - Killmer 10 run (Medina kick)

TC - Dean 3 run (Medina kick)

Trinity Christian 55, Providence 10

Providence;0;3;0;7;--;10

Trinity Christian;21;21;7;6;--;55

Scoring summary

TC - Webb run (kick good)

TC - Rogers 13 run (kick good)

TC - Webb 27 run (kick good)

P - 37 FG

TC - Bialek 48 run (kick good)

TC - Anderson 44 interception return (kick good)

TC - Webb 74 run (kick good)

TC - Rogers 78 run (kick good)

TC - Washington 13 run (kick failed)

P - Hood 46 run (kick good)

Yulee 35, West Nassau 6

Yulee;28;0;7;0;--;35

West Nassau;0;0;0;6;--;6

THURSDAY

Baldwin 23, Ribault 18

Beachside 55, St. Joseph 18

Episcopal 41, Wolfson 0

Fletcher 30, First Coast 18

Gainesville Buchholz 49, Fleming Island 35

Jackson 21, Raines 12

Jackson;0;0;21;0;--;12

Raines;6;6;0;0;--;6

Scoring summary

R - Doles 3 run (conversion failed)

R - Simon 0 interception return (conversion failed)

J - Howard 15 run (kick good)

J - Cobham-Portorreal interception return (kick good)

J - Gaines 4 run (kick good)

Mandarin 24, Sandalwood 14

Sandalwood;0;0;14;0;--;14

Mandarin;7;10;0;7;--;24

Scoring summary

M - T. Wyche 6 run (Hipp kick)

M - Hipp 28 FG

M - K. Jackson 8 pass from Jones (Hipp kick)

S - Harvell 2 run (Santos kick)

S - Henfield 19 pass from Hayes (Santos kick)

M - K. Jackson 24 pass from Jones (Hipp kick)

Team statistics

;Sand;Mand;

First downs;15;17

Rushes-yards;37-145;42-150

Passing;91;192

Comp-Att-Int;9-25-3;11-21-0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;19-155;14-137

Individual statistics

RUSHING — Sandalwood, Bean 18-99, Love 4-26. Mandarin, T. Wyche 24-115, Wescott 10-63.

PASSING — Sandalwood, Hayes 9-24-3-91. Mandarin, Jones 11-21-0-192.

RECEIVING — Sandalwood, Henfield 2-34, Harvell 4-24. Mandarin, Ffrench 3-89, K. Jackson 5-58.

Ocoee Legacy Charter 25, Bishop Snyder 13

Parker 6, Englewood 0

Englewood;0;0;0;0;--;0

Parker;0;0;0;6;--;6

White 34, Westside 0

