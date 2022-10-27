Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women
More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
NBC Connecticut
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
NBC Connecticut
Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster,' Kyrie Irving Argues With Media
Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
NBC Connecticut
J.T. Realmuto and the 5 Biggest Moments of Phillies' Game 1 Win
HOUSTON -- After the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card series three weeks ago, Rob Thomson, bottle of bubbly in hand, stood in front of his team and said, "Eleven more." It seemed almost absurd to think that the team that struggled so much in September and...
Phillies set to host Houston at Citizens Bank Park with World Series tied at 1-all
Think the Eagles game was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philly for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with Thor pitching and the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.
NBC Connecticut
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
NBC Connecticut
WATCH: Patrick Peterson Mocks Kyler Murray With Hilarious Celebration
WATCH: Patrick Peterson mocks Kyler Murray with hilarious celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Peterson had some fun at Kyler Murray's expense on Sunday. After Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in the third quarter, the Minnesota defense ran to the end zone to...
NBC Connecticut
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
NBC Connecticut
Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving for Promotion of Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday. His team and team-owner owner Joe Tsai issued statements Friday condemning his actions. After Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday, his team and team-owner Joe Tsai...
NBC Connecticut
Rookie Malik Willis to Make First NFL Start in Titans-Texans
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday.
NBC Connecticut
Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
NBC Connecticut
LAFC Thumps Austin 3-0 in Western Final, Advances to 2022 MLS Cup Final
Los Angeles FC is one win away from historic glory. In Sunday’s Western Conference Final, No. 1 seed LAFC cruised past No. 2 Austin FC 3-0 at the Banc of California Stadium to punch their ticket to the 2022 MLS Cup Final. The account opened with striker Cristian Arango...
Time to move on from Astros cheating scandal? Not before Phillies fans get their say | Opinion
The Houston Astros have heard all the taunting since their 2017 cheating scandal, but for the first time, they will be hearing it in Philadelphia.
Hull-oween, 'Slap Shot' and a Dead Wings revival: Detroit Red Wings' Halloween road woes
Does Buffalo’s KeyBank Arena even have a doorbell to ring? That’s the question as the Detroit Red Wings go trick-or-treating … er, drop the puck with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. The visit to western New York will be the franchise’s 12th time playing on the road on Halloween; the Wings are...
Phillies World Series: Everything you need to know ahead of Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park
Here's everything you need to know to get ready for the World Series at Citizens Bank Park this week.
