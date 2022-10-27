ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women

More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
J.T. Realmuto and the 5 Biggest Moments of Phillies' Game 1 Win

HOUSTON -- After the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card series three weeks ago, Rob Thomson, bottle of bubbly in hand, stood in front of his team and said, "Eleven more." It seemed almost absurd to think that the team that struggled so much in September and...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
WATCH: Patrick Peterson Mocks Kyler Murray With Hilarious Celebration

WATCH: Patrick Peterson mocks Kyler Murray with hilarious celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Peterson had some fun at Kyler Murray's expense on Sunday. After Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off the Arizona Cardinals quarterback in the third quarter, the Minnesota defense ran to the end zone to...
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving for Promotion of Antisemitic Film

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday. His team and team-owner owner Joe Tsai issued statements Friday condemning his actions. After Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday, his team and team-owner Joe Tsai...
Rookie Malik Willis to Make First NFL Start in Titans-Texans

Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday.
Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
