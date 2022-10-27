Vladimir Putin's Russia rocked Kyiv with a series of blasts after pulling out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments. What Happened: A series of blasts were heard in Kyiv on Monday, and authorities also reported several Russian missile strikes across the country, reported Reuters. "Another batch of Russian...
South Korea launched an investigation on Monday after a crowd crush in Seoul over the weekend killed 154 people — one of the deadliest incidents in the country in years. What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited an altar set up near Seoul City Hall to mourn those killed during Halloween festivities after a large crowd surged into an alleyway, reported Bloomberg.
Comments / 0