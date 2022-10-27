ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

South Korea Opens Probe Into Deadly Halloween Crowd Crush That Killed 154 People

South Korea launched an investigation on Monday after a crowd crush in Seoul over the weekend killed 154 people — one of the deadliest incidents in the country in years. What Happened: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited an altar set up near Seoul City Hall to mourn those killed during Halloween festivities after a large crowd surged into an alleyway, reported Bloomberg.

