Zoran Bogdanovic

One-third of people admit to washing their bed sheets only once a year.

According to a survey, a shocking percentage of people only wash their bedsheets once a year or less. Nothing beats the feeling of crawling into bed after a long day and finally being able to relax and get some much-needed rest. Clean and fragrant bedsheets elevate the experience, but according to one survey, not everyone is aware of it.
Consumer Reports.org

Mockingbird Still Selling Baby Strollers That Parents Say Are Breaking in Half

Mockingbird continues to sell its single-to-double baby stroller, days after Consumer Reports’ safety experts called on the company to recall it following dozens of reports from parents that their strollers had broken in potentially dangerous ways. In at least two instances, sudden breaks caused small children to fall face-down onto the pavement of busy intersections.
People

These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off

“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats.  Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Vacuums

If you’re looking for a new vacuum, this is a great opportunity to get one for a low price. Big brands and retailers alike are preparing for Black Friday by kickstarting deals a few weeks early, and we’ve found more than a few of the top models in our ratings at some of their lowest prices of the year.
modernretail.co

As e-commerce sales cool down, retailers are pulling back warehouse costs

When e-commerce sales skyrocketed in recent years, so did the investments retailers made in warehouse facilities to fulfill orders. Now, retailers are beginning to realign their warehouse operations to reflect the slowing online shopping demand. For many retailers, that means conducting mass layoffs and even closing down facilities altogether. Earlier...
SPY

It’s No Mistake, Amazon’s Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch at 73% off Is Legit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Fitbit has an extensive lineup of fitness trackers and smartwatches that cater to every lifestyle. However, they don’t come cheap. That’s partly because they’re all quality wearables that have proven to be handy devices on our wrist. Thankfully, if you’ve waited patiently for a deal on a Fitbit wearable, then today’s your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch by 73% off — making it less than $80 to buy! We...
retailleader.com

Walmart Holding Black Friday Sales In-Store and Online Throughout November

Walmart is holding Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. The deals will go online every Monday and last in-store through Wednesday for the first two weeks and will last until Friday of the third week. Retailers are expected to amp up holiday sales to shed a high volume...
Consumer Reports.org

Best Hot Chocolate

East Coast winters are brutal, especially for Californians like myself accustomed to 50° F January temperatures. Maintaining a warm, cozy atmosphere—by snuggling up under a comfortable blanket, warming up with a pair of toasty slippers, or decking out my apartment post-Thanksgiving with a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations—is probably 80 percent responsible for my ability to survive from November until April (gratitude also goes out to my hideous, but critical, SAD lamp).
Consumer Reports.org

The Lowdown on 5 Weighted Blankets, According to Consumer Reports' Tests

Some days you just feel like you need a big hug. That’s one of the benefits touted by the makers of weighted blankets, who also claim that the blankets can calm you down if you’re anxious—or help you sleep if you have insomnia. But scientists have said that evidence-based research on their ability to help you sleep better is sparse.

