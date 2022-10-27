If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Fitbit has an extensive lineup of fitness trackers and smartwatches that cater to every lifestyle. However, they don’t come cheap. That’s partly because they’re all quality wearables that have proven to be handy devices on our wrist. Thankfully, if you’ve waited patiently for a deal on a Fitbit wearable, then today’s your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch by 73% off — making it less than $80 to buy! We...

1 DAY AGO