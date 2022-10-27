Salineville man receives sentence for hit-and-run that killed teen bicyclist

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury found a Salineville man guilty of all charges in the death of a 13-year-old boy in Fairfield Township last October .

Donald White, 65, faces two counts of failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicular homicide and possession of cocaine charges.

White was accused of hitting the boy as he rode his bicycle along Route 164. White then drove away, and the boy was later taken to the hospital where he passed away.

White was also accused of having cocaine in his possession the day after the crash.

The jury returned its verdict after a trial that began Tuesday . White was then sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison, with credit for the 369 days he already served. He will also have a lifetime suspension of his license.

White has a lengthy traffic record. Just a month prior to the fatal crash, he was convicted of causing another crash in Fairfield Township. Two years ago, he was placed on probation for failing to maintain his insurance, but he did have a valid license at the time of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.