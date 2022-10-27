ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News

Ride for Bristol Police officers

Police say a man was working on a vehicle at that location and something exploded, causing him to catch fire. Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Gets Shot, Crashes Car in Hartford: PD

A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot and crashed a car in Hartford late Saturday night. Officers were called to Edgewood Street shortly before midnight after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Homestead...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspect Facing Murder Charge Connected to Fatal Shooting, Crash in Southington

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Meriden man charging him with murder in connection with a shooting and car crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Officers responded to the crash early Thursday morning, just after midnight, and found that the driver had hit a telephone pole in front of Noodles & Company at 842 Queen St.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Woman’s car window struck in Meriden shooting: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night. Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store. Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester

Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington. Updated: 18 hours ago. A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury

Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Torrington man faces charges of assaulting 5 federal officers

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington man accused of assaulting five federal officers with his car last year in Bridgeport has been arrested, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Avery said that authorities received an indictment on Oct. 5 for the case, and that 32-year-old Dennis Lee Waiters was […]
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Untimely Deaths Under Investigation in Vernon

Police are investigating two untimely deaths in Vernon. Officers were called to Vinetta Drive on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after getting a report of two untimely deaths. When police arrived, they said they found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died. Their identities have not been released.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT

