Police: Highland Springs students dismissed, no weapon found

UPDATE: Students have been dismissed for the day and Henrico Police found no weapon at the school.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico is currently under a “lock and teach.”

According to Henrico Police, the lock and teach is due to a “suspicious situation” at the school.

Henrico Police said information was received about a possible firearm on or near school grounds. Students are now in the process of being released from class.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.