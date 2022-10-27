ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Aunjanue L. Ellis & Four Others Set For RaMell Ross‘ Colson Whitehead Adaptation ‘The Nickel Boys’ For MGM’s Orion; Plan B, Anonymous Producing

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czKu1_0ip7WDcL00

Oscar-nominated filmmaker RaMell Ross ( Hale County This Morning, This Evening ) has been tapped to direct a feature adaptation of Colson Whitehead ’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Nickel Boys for MGM’s Orion Pictures , with Oscar nom Aunjanue L. Ellis ( King Richard ), Ethan Herisse ( When They See Us ), Brandon Wilson ( The Way Back ), Hamish Linklater ( The Big Short ) and Fred Hechinger ( News of the World ) set to star.

The 2020 novel by Whitehead, who’d previously scored a Pulitzer for 2016’s The Underground Railroad , came in as a bestseller upon its publication by Doubleday, also being named one of Time ‘s best books of the decade. Based on the true story of a Florida reform school that damaged the lives of thousands of children over more than a century, its protagonist is Elwood Curtis, a Black boy growing up in 1960s Tallahassee who is unfairly sentenced to a juvenile reformatory called the Nickel Academy, then finding himself trapped in a grotesque chamber of horrors. His only salvation is his friendship with fellow “delinquent” Turner, which deepens despite Turner’s conviction that Elwood is hopelessly naive, that the world is crooked, and that the only way to survive is to scheme and avoid trouble. As life at the Academy becomes ever more perilous, the tension between Elwood’s ideals and Turner’s skepticism leads to a decision whose repercussions will echo down the decades.

Related Story

Jason Bateman & Jude Law To Headline & EP ‘Black Rabbit’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix With Bateman Set To Direct

Related Story

Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk To Write & Direct Horror-Comedy 'Hell Of A Summer' For 30West, Will Star Alongside 'The White Lotus' Actor Fred Hechinger

Related Story

'Kraven The Hunter': 'White Lotus' Breakout Fred Hechinger To Play Chameleon In Sony's Marvel Pic

Details as to the roles to be played by the actors now aboard the project haven’t been disclosed. But Ross adapted the screenplay with two-time Academy Award nominee Joslyn Barnes of Louverture Films ( Zama , Memoria ). Plan B Entertainment, Anonymous Content and Barnes are producing, with Whitehead serving as exec producer. The Nickel Boys marks Plan B’s second collaboration with Whitehead, following Barry Jenkins’ Emmy-nominated limited series adaptation of The Underground Railroad for Prime Video, which earned a Peabody Award as well as a BAFTA.

“It is an honor to be working with such talented people and trusted with such an incredibly written story, with historical roots,” said Ross. “I’m constantly impressed by the passion and creativity of the collection of people moving this project forward.”

“RaMell is one of the most impactful visual artists of our time, with a singular voice and perspective,” added Orion Pictures’ President Alana Mayo. “With this piece, he is inviting us to see a world enveloped in both beauty and neglect through a unique lens on the Black experience that has yet to be captured in cinema. Along with our partners at Plan B, Anonymous Content and Joslyn Barnes, we are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to work alongside these incredible artists to bring The Nickel Boys to the screen.”

Ross is best known for his first feature — the 2018 documentary H ale County This Morning, This Evening , which was nominated for an Oscar, as well as an Emmy for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmaking, also receiving a Special Jury Award for Creative Vision at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and a 2020 Peabody Award. His interdisciplinary work has appeared across the world including Aperture; Hammer Museum; Institute of Contemporary Arts, London; Museum of Modern Art; Georgia Museum of Art; National Gallery of Art; Walker Art Center; and Jules Collins Smith Museum. He was awarded an Aaron Siskind Foundation Individual Photographer’s Fellowship and was a 2020 USA Artist Fellow, as well as a 2022 Solomon Fellow at Harvard University, and serves as an associate professor in Brown University’s Visual Art Department.

Barnes is an Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning writer-producer who previously collaborated with Ross on Hale County and is otherwise known for her contributions to docs including Trouble the Water, Black Power Mixtape , The House I Live In , Strong Island , Aquarela , Gunda and the forthcoming Chocobar , as well as narrative features like Bamako , Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives , Cemetery Of Splendour , White Sun , Zama , Capernaum , Memoria and Prayers for the Stolen . TV credits include William Kentridge’s Self-Portrait as a Coffee Pot and the forthcoming Conbody Vs. Everybody by Debra Granik.

Ellis is coming off her Oscar-nominated turn as Serena and Venus Williams’ mother Oracene Price in Warner Bros.’ King Richard who has also notched Emmy noms for her work on Netflix’s When They See Us and HBO’s Lovecraft Country . Additional credits include The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel , which earned her a NAACP Award nomination for Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special, as well as If Beale Street Could Talk , The Birth of a Nation and the miniseries The Book of Negroes . Upcoming projects include Warner Bros.’ new feature adaptation of The Color Purple , The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat , The Deliverance , Justified: City Primeval and the second season of AMC’s 61st Street .

Herisse was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for his portrayal of Yusef Salaam in the Emmy-nominated When They See Us . Additional credits include Chicago Med , Big Time Rush , About a Boy , The Mindy Project and Key and Peele .

Wilson’s past credits include Gavin O’Connor’s critically acclaimed Ben Affleck basketball pic The Way Back and the Seattle Film Festival winner Murmur from director Mark Polish.

Linklater is an actor, writer and director who can currently be seen in the limited series Angelyne and the Watergate anthology Gaslit , having most recently wrapped filming the Apple TV+ limited series Manhunt , in which he portrays Abraham Lincoln. Other notable television credits include Midnight Mass , The Newsroom , Legion , The Crazy Ones and Fargo , as well as The New Adventures of Old Christine and The Big C . The actor has also previously appeared in films including Brie Larson’s Unicorn Store , Adam McKay’s Oscar winner The Big Short , Phil Alden Robinson’s The Angriest Man in Brooklyn , Brian Helgeland’s Jackie Robinson biopic 42 and Tim Story’s Fantastic Four , among other titles.

Hechinger recently wrapped production on Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard’s feature directorial debut Hell of a Summer and will next be seen in The Pale Blue Eye , the Nicolas Cage Western Butcher’s Crossing and Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter . Additional credits include both acclaimed series such as the Emmy-nominated Pam & Tommy , The White Lotus and The Underground Railroad , as well as features like Fear Street , The Woman in the Window and News of the World .

MGM’s Orion most recently released Chinonye Chukwu’s Till , starring Danielle Deadwyler and more. Up next for the company is Sarah Polley’s drama Women Talking , based on the novel by Miriam Toews, which opens in limited release via United Artists Releasing on December 2nd.

Ellis is repped by UTA and TMT Entertainment Group; Herisse by Clear Talent Group and Stagecoach Entertainment; Wilson by A3 Artists Agency and Seven Summits Pictures & Management; Linklater by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Tara Kole at Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett & Kole; and Hechinger by A3 Artists Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Charlamagne Tha God Boards Doc Short ‘In The Bubble With Jaime’ As EP; Danny Trejo Joins ‘Pug’; Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Sets Ken Jacobson As Executive Director; More – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has boarded the documentary short In the Bubble with Jaime as an executive producer, ahead of its weekend premiere at the Montclair Film Festival. In the Bubble examines Jaime Harrison’s 2020 Senate run against Lindsey Graham. Harrison, an African American Democrat from Orangeburg, South Carolina, raised more money during his campaign than any Senate candidate ever has. And in doing so, he has attracted a nationwide audience to the South Carolina race. Pic features never-before-seen footage of Harrison and his campaign team during the crux of the race and explores the challenges that...
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum Circling Role Of The Wizard In Universal’s ‘Wicked’

Jeff Goldblum is in talks for a key role in Universal’s two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked, Deadline can confirm. While sources tell Deadline that Goldblum’s deal is “not even close” to sealed, we understand that the actor is eyeing the role of The Wizard. First introduced to the Great White Way in 2003, Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz which examines how the green-skinned Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West, as well as the sorceress Glinda’s trajectory to becoming known as the Good Witch. Cynthia Erivo is playing the former role,...
Deadline

Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
Deadline

Emilia Clarke To Star As Constance Lloyd, Oscar Wilde’s Wife, In New Film From Sophie Hyde — AFM

Emilia Clarke is set to lead An Ideal Wife, the new film from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande director Sophie Hyde where she will play the Irish children’s author and Oscar Wilde’s wife, Constance Lloyd.  We hear the film charts the story of Oscar Wilde’s marriage to Lloyd, an author and activist, and the sexual awakening she experienced after she learned that Wilde was homosexual. Embankment films is handling the pic, which will be presented to buyers at AFM this week. The UK production and sales company has been talking to buyers about the project for a few months and Clarke...
Deadline

Peacock Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Limited Series

The teaser trailer for The Bast Man: The Final Chapters dropped during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where the film originally premiered in 1999. The Peacock limited series will premiere all eight episodes December 22. Watch the trailer in the video posted above. Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.   Cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters include Morris Chestnut,...
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Liam Hemsworth To Replace Henry Cavill In ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 After Early Netflix Renewal

Netflix has renewed The Witcher for a fourth season with a twist. Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the epic drama series, taking the reins as Geralt of Rivia. The move comes ahead of the third season of the series, which will return in summer 2023. A four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin launches December 25, 2022. Cavill, who revealed earlier this week he will return in the role of Superman, played the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties in the first three seasons of the drama series. The Witcher is a story of the intertwined destinies of three...
Deadline

Howie Mandel Asks What’s The Big Deal About Meghan Markle Comments On His Old TV Show

Meghan Markle claims she felt like a bimbo when she was a case girl on the game show Deal or No Deal. Former show host Howie Mandel doesn’t mind her comments. He’s speaking out in the wake of Marklegate, saying the Duchess of Sussex was only expressing how it made her feel. “I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don’t think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel said to Us Weekly. “I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her. So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me...
Deadline

D.H. Peligro Dies: Drummer For Dead Kennedys, Red Hot Chili Peppers Was 63

Drummer D.H. Peligro (real name: Darren Henley) died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday. Police reported that he died from a trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Peligro joined The Dead Kennedys in February 1981 and appeared on the EP In God We Trust, released in December 1981. He would also record on the studio albums Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist, and Bedtime for Democracy. He also appeared on the singles/rarities collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. Guitarist East Bay Ray, who performed with Peligro, posted on Facebook following the death. “I am heartbroken. D.H. Peligro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Oscar Contender ‘All That Breathes’: When Birds Fall From The Skies Of Delhi, Two Brothers Come To Their Aid

One of the top contenders for Best Documentary at the Oscars this year ranges from the skies above Delhi, India to a basement below the city’s north end. In All That Breathes, brothers Nadeem and Saud operate a subterranean workshop-cum-makeshift animal hospital where they aid injured and ailing black kites, a bird of prey increasingly vulnerable to Delhi’s intense air pollution. “I was really gripped by this figure of the black dot in the sky, which is the black kite,” recalls filmmaker Shaunak Sen, “the lazy gliding dots that you see — one of the them starts falling down. And I remember...
Deadline

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Fest Unveils 2022 Line-Up; Sets Oliver Stone As Jury President & ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ As Opening Film

Oliver Stone will preside over the main competition jury of the second edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, honoring a promise to attend in that role dating back to 2020. The Academy Award-winning Born On The Fourth Of July and Natural Born Killers director was previously announced as jury president for the festival’s inaugural 2020 edition, which was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.   The festival, running December 1 to 10 in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, unveiled most of the line-up for its sophomore edition on Monday As of now, the event will showcase 131 feature-length and short films...
Deadline

Netflix Shows To Be Preserved In BFI Archive; Lucy Holden Memoir Adapted As Drama; Africa In Motion Film Festival; Canal+ Docs Deal — Global Briefs

Netflix Shows To Be Preserved In BFI Archive Netflix has become the first streamer to have its TV shows and films preserved in the BFI national archive collection. The likes of Bridgerton, Heartstopper an The Dig will be digitally preserved and shown to people for generations to come. A number of broadcasters and studios already have their projects preserved in the archive. The move comes as Netflix celebrates its 10th anniversary in the UK. Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez visited the archive lsat week and praised how Netflix is “beginning to work with the BFI to protect content being made for digital channels.” Anna Mallett,...
Deadline

Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76

Bruce Arnold, best known as the chief songwriter and singer of the soft-rock band Orpheus, has died at age 76 in Marin County. His family confirmed the death but did not provide a date or cause. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, Arnold founded Orpheus in 1967. The group recorded four albums and six singles for MGM and Bell Records, including the hit single “Can’t Find The Time,” which peaked at No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969. “Can’t Find the Time” was revived when Hootie & the Blowfish covered it in the 2000 comedy film Me, Myself & Irene, starring...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Deadline

CAPE And Janet Yang Productions Announce Year Two of Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge For Asian American, Pacific Islander Women And Non-Binary Filmmakers

CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) and Janet Yang Productions announced the second year of the Julia S. Gouw Short Film Challenge for Asian American and Pacific Islander Women and Non-Binary Filmmakers. The Challenge’s sophomore year kicks off with a Nov. 1st premiere, sponsored by AMC Theatres, where the four short films by year one’s winning filmmakers will be unveiled:  Hearsay by Banban Cheng. Gossip inflames a community when Lili, a hairdresser who loves to talk, discovers a damaging secret about a customer.  Take Me Home by Liz Sargent. After their mother’s death, an intellectually disabled woman and her estranged sister must learn to communicate in...
Deadline

‘Book Club’ Comedy From Dan Kopelman, Susanna Wolff, Kapital & TrillTV In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Book Club, a single-camera comedy from Me, Myself and I duo Dan Kopelman and Susanna Wolff, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Written by Kopelman and Wolff, Book Club is about a group of dispirited women who form a book club and promptly discover that they are stronger together — especially because their first reading selection is a spell book that gives them witch powers . Unfortunately, the powers are all the last ones they would ever choose. Kopelman and Wolff executive produce with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment and Trilling for...
Deadline

Steve Grossman Dies: Veteran Television Producer For ‘Newhart’ Was 76

Producer Stephen C. Grossman, who worked in the entertainment industry for 35 years, including eight as coordinating producer on the comedy hit Newhart, has died. He passed away on Wednesday from coronavirus complications, his family confirmed. He was 76 years old. Grossman’s 35 years in the entertainment industry began in the late 1960s, when acting aspirations brought him to New York City from his home in Silver Spring, Maryland. He understudied on Broadway, stage-managed at Circle in the Square Theatre, and worked for director Gil Cates. A job offer brought Grossman, his wife, and newborn daughter to Hollywood in 1977. He served...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

‘Horrorscope’: ‘Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater Latest To Join Horror Pic From Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope, which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, in their feature debut. The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré. Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in...
Deadline

Michaela Watkins & Dan Bakkedahl To Headline ‘Dinner With The Parents’ Freevee Comedy Series

Michaela Watkins (Casual, The Dropout) and Veep alum Dan Bakkedahl will lead the cast of Amazon Freevee’s series Dinner with the Parents, a remake of the long-running British comedy Friday Night Dinner, which is being produced by CBS Studios and Big Talk. In the single-camera Dinner with the Parents, which has a straight-to-series order, two brothers in their 20s go to their mom (Watkins) and dad’s (Bakkedahl) for dinner each week and somehow get through it without actually, physically, dying of embarrassment. Bakkedahl plays the dad, Harvey Langer, a “dad joke” in human form. He a suburban dentist trying to fend off...
Deadline

Sundance Institute Names 2022 Episodic Lab Fellows

The Sundance Institute has set the eight Fellows and projects for its 2022 Episodic Program, which will further the development of four live-action dramas, two live-action comedies, one adult animated comedy and one adult animated sci-fi thriller. The participants are Britt Adams (Onyx), Gianmarco Giacomelli (To Kill a Pope), Naomi Ko (The 20-Year Curse), Ricardo Pérez González (Orlando), Samantha Clay (The Growth), Stephanie Adams-Santos (Sad Girl), Sylvia Batey Alcalá (Blue Neptune) and Tea Ho (Oriental Town).  Sundance’s six-day program brings together writers in the early stages of their career with original series IP that has not yet been produced, allowing them...
MINNESOTA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

137K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy