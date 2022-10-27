ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams: If more people were like Robert Quinn, 'it would be a much better place'

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpCjJ_0ip7W7PE00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Before Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams turned his attention to Chicago's game at Dallas on Sunday, he first wanted to share his appreciation for recently traded pass rusher Robert Quinn.

The Bears dealt the veteran Quinn to the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It marked the departure of a beloved figure and team captain for the Bears. To the first-year defensive coordinator Williams, Quinn's exit meant losing a key player and person.

“I’d like to thank Robert Quinn for all that he meant to our defense, all that he meant to the Chicago Bears and really specifically all that he meant to me,” Williams said Thursday afternoon at Halas Hall. “Whenever you come in as a new coach, new coordinator, to have one of the older guys be on board and to echo your messages and to echo it in the locker room and on the practice field, that’s a big deal.

“So, I wish him well. I hope he continues to have a ton of success and if more people were like Robert, it would be a much better place -- professionally and personally.”

The 32-year-old Quinn earned the Bears' respect over three seasons in part because of his wonderful perspective on life. At the age of 17, Quinn had a brain tumor and feared the prospect of having only days left to live. He underwent surgery to reduce the tumor's swelling on the brain, and it was found to be benign. Quinn still lives with the brain tumor to this day.

In 2021, the Bears voted Quinn their veteran winner of the Brian Piccolo Award, the team's most important individual honor. Quinn was also voted the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner by Chicago media members.

"I told him thank you, I appreciated him, and he went about his business," Bears rookie pass rusher Dominique Robinson said.

When the Bears learned of Quinn’s departure to the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon, there was genuine emotion. Linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears during a press conference before being led out of the room.

The Bears struggled to process having such an influential figure in their locker room leave them.

“I think that’s a good thing,” Williams said. “Some people say it’s a business. But I say it’s a people business. And then I read how do you take your emotions out of it? I say you don’t. You let your emotions show. So, when you lose someone that you’re close to, you show them emotion and it happens where in the NFL and really in any job where people come and people go, there’s a change of guard.

"You let your emotions flow, you wish them well and it’s not business as usual. I hate that word where you go, ‘Hey, it’s business as usual.’ No, it’s not. We still have a job to do. But we do still, we’re going to miss him on a personal level and a professional level.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bills' Sean McDermott previews Packers on NFL Network

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to preview his team’s upcoming Week 8 matchup with the Packers (3-4). While the Bills (5-1) are the favorite, McDermott never allows himself or his team to overlook an opponent. At least, that’s the focus and it is again with the Packers coming to town.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Hannah Lewis, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend

Bailey Zappe has many New England Patriots fans divided about his skills on the gridiron. But one person in his corner long before he was an NFL quarterback is cheering him on. Hannah Lewis became part of the NFL WAG community when her beau was selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Since then, she’s been drawing the attention of Patriots fans at games and online. They want to know more about Bailey Zappe’s girlfriend. So we reveal her background in this Hannah Lewis wiki.
TEXAS STATE
numberfire.com

Christian Watson (hamstring) active for Packers in Week 8

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will play Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is why he missed practice during the week. Despite that, he has received the green light to take the field against the best team in football.
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Deadspin

Michigan State paid $95M for a 3-5 team, but the ‘scuffle’ was free of charge

Before I get to the rest of this post, I’m just going to give you what you came here to see because you’re going to scroll down the video regardless of what’s penned before or after it. So, here you go, ya hyenas. Here’s the clip of a group of Michigan State players more or less jumping two lone Wolverines after Sparty got jumped in the Big House, 29-7.
EAST LANSING, MI
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy