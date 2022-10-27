ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Aunjanue L. Ellis to Star in ‘The Nickel Boys’ Adaptation; RaMell Ross to Direct for MGM, Plan B

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCQRd_0ip7VuAR00

Oscar nominee Aunjanue L. Ellis ( King Richard ) is set to star in The Nickel Boys , an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, to be directed by RaMell Ross.

The Nickel Boys is set in Jim Crow-era Florida and focuses on two boys unjustly sentenced to a brutal reform school. MGM’s Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content will produce the movie adaptation, which will also star Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar nominee Joslyn Barnes of Louverture Films, who will pen the screenplay for the movie version along with Ross, is also set to produce, while Whitehead will executive produce.

“It is an honor to be working with such talented people and trusted with such an incredibly written story, with historical roots. I’m constantly impressed by the passion and creativity of the collection of people moving this project forward,” director Ross said in a statement.

Ellis gave an Academy Award-nominated turn as Serena and Venus Williams’ mother, Oracene Price, in last year’s biopic King Richard . Her upcoming projects include the new film version of The Color Purple, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat and The Deliverance. Ellis is a two-time Emmy Award nominee for her portrayal of Sharone Salaam in When They See Us , and for her role in Lovecraft Country.

Herisse portrayed Yusef Salaam in the Emmy-nominated When They See Us, with additional credits for Chicago Med, Big Time Rush and About a Boy. Wilson’s previous credits include Gavin O’Connor’s The Way Back and Murmur from director Mark Polish.

Linklater, known as an actor, writer and director, most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ limited series Manhunt, Angelyne and the Watergate anthology Gaslit. Hechinger recently wrapped production on Hell of a Summer, and will also appear in the upcoming The Pale Blue Eye and Butcher’s Crossing.

Director Ross’s documentary Hale County This Morning, This Evening was nominated for an Oscar and an Emmy, and earned a special jury award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, his second Pulitzer after a win for The Underground Railroad , the 2016 Civil War-era novel.

The Nickel Boys adaptation marks Plan B Entertainment’s second collaboration with Whitehead after the limited series adaptation of The Underground Railroad for Amazon Prime Video.

Ellis is repped by UTA and TMT Entertainment Group. Herrise is repped by Clear Talent Group and Stagecoach Entertainment. Wilson is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

Linklater is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Hechinger is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Shelley Duvall Returns to Acting with ‘The Forest Hills’ Horror Pic

Shelley Duvall has returned to the big screen with a cameo role in director Scott Goldberg’s The Forest Hills, which also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Duvall had break out roles in the 1970s in Robert Altman’s Brewster McCloud and Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, where she briefly, yet memorably played a Rolling Stone reporter, before appearing in the role of Wendy Torrance alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining. This marks the first role in 20 years for the actor, who last year spoke about her legacy in a profile...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashley Judd Fractured Leg in “Freak Accident” While Mourning Death of Mother Naomi Judd: “Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief”

While grieving the tragic passing of her mother, Ashley Judd suffered yet another leg fracture in what she describes as “just this freak accident.” She made the revelation Wednesday while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series put on by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Love Is Alive': Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, NaomiWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's DeathAshley Judd...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Vibe

Lupita Nyong‘o Breaks Silence About Exit From ‘The Woman King’

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed the reason why she opted not to star in The Woman King. The 39-year-old actress admittedly felt the role wasn’t right for her. “It was very amicable, the departure from it, but I felt it wasn’t the role for me to play,” the Wakanda Forever star explained to The Hollywood Reporter.More from VIBE.comViola Davis Keeps It Real On 'Hot Ones': "My Lips Are Burning Off"'Wakanda Forever' Featurette Honors Chadwick Boseman's LegacyMichaela Coel Says 'Black Panther' Is "About The Magic Of Africa" Nyong’o was set to star alongside Viola Davis in the Gina Prince-Bythewood-directed film as one of the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”

Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Chandler's Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations From Matthew Perry's MemoirMatthew Perry Says 'Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Supported Him Through...
disneydining.com

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Reveals Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized to Her For On-Set Experience

One of the most popular live-action franchises in the history of the Walt Disney Company is Pirates of the Caribbean. The films starred Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Jack Davenport, and Kevin McNally. While the first three films in the franchise were the most popular, there are a total of 5 films — The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. There is even talk that Disney has an untitled Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works.
Deadline

Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Four’ Scribes Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer Sign With CAA (Exclusive)

Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, who earlier this year nabbed the writing gig for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot, have signed with CAA. The duo wrote the 2013 indie comedy Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship, which Kaplan directed, and have set up several projects around town, all in the comedy sphere. They have Disaster Wedding, with End Cue and Jon Watts producing and Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow directing at Warner Bros. as well as K-Pop: Lost in America, with Charles Melton and Rebel Wilson attached to star, JK Youn directing and CJ Entertainment producing.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Kopsa, 'X-Files,'...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Reacts to Daughter Sosie Bacon’s ‘Smile’ Success: “We Have a Horror Tradition in Our Family”

If you can’t beat ’em, the old saying goes, join ’em. In Kevin Bacon’s case, that meant accepting the fact that Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon — the party game that requires you to link every known actor to Bacon in six movies or less — was never going away. So he embraced the phenomenon and founded SixDegrees.org in 2007, a charitable organization whose efforts to fight hunger are being honored Nov. 1 in New York City with a Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award (named for the “Cat’s in the Cradle” songwriter). And speaking of joining ’em, Bacon’s daughter, Sosie Bacon —...
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel to Direct Tom Hardy in ‘Let There Be Carnage’ Follow-Up

“Venom 3” just took a major step towards materializing. Sony has tapped Kelly Marcel to write the currently untitled sequel, sources confirmed to IndieWire. Marcel co-wrote “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and has served as a producer on both films. “Venom 3” is still in the early stages of development, but Marcel is writing the screenplay based on a story that she developed with Tom Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. There is no confirmed release date or production timeline. “Venom 3” will mark Marcel’s directorial debut. She is also known for writing...
Deadline

Peacock Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Limited Series

The teaser trailer for The Bast Man: The Final Chapters dropped during the Urbanworld Film Festival, the same event where the film originally premiered in 1999. The Peacock limited series will premiere all eight episodes December 22. Watch the trailer in the video posted above. Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.   Cast of The Best Man: The Final Chapters include Morris Chestnut,...
Decider.com

Is ‘Tár’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is back on the big screen, this time starring as Lydia Tár in the new psychological drama, Tár. The movie centers on Blanchett’s character, who is one of the greatest living composer-conductors as well as the first female director of the Berlin Philharmonic, a major German orchestra. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Tár: WHERE TO WATCH TÁR: As of now, the only way to watch Tár is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become...
The Hollywood Reporter

Santa Barbara Film Fest: Jamie Lee Curtis Tapped for Maltin Modern Master Award

The veteran actress is in the hunt for her first Oscar nomination for her memorable supporting turn in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'. Jamie Lee Curtis, the veteran actress who was born to two Hollywood movie stars — Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — and then very much made her own name in the business, has been tapped to receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s highest honor, the Maltin Modern Master Award.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“We Tried to Make a Hopeful and Heartwarming Story”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Filmmaker and Star of ‘Narcosis’

Martijn de Jong’s feature directorial debut, Narcosis, is off to a dream-like start as The Netherlands recently selected the Dutch drama to compete on its behalf for a Best International Feature Film nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Narcosis, which de Jong co-wrote with his partner Laura van Dijk, chronicles a young family that’s become rudderless after losing their patriarch (Fedja van Huêt’s John) a year earlier during a deep-sea diving expedition. While it’s not an autobiographical story, de Jong and van Dijk infused the story with plenty of personal details from their own lives. Perhaps the most notable example is...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nobody’ Filmmaker to Direct John Cena, Idris Elba in Amazon’s ‘Heads of State’

Ilya Naishuller, who directed the surprise hit Nobody, had lined up his next action feature. The Russian-born helmer has boarded Heads of State, an action comedy from Amazon Studios that will star John Cena and Idris Elba. The streamer picked up the project during a competitive Zoom presentation in October 2020.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCU Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky ChargesTilda Swinton, James Gray, Ranveer Singh Among 2022 Marrakech Festival HonoreesRotterdam Returns to In-Person Festival in 2023 Peter Safran, who was announced as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios Tuesday, and John Rickard are producing via The...
ComicBook

John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series

The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy