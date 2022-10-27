ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Four’ Scribes Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer Sign With CAA (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VE3TU_0ip7VtHi00

Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, who earlier this year nabbed the writing gig for Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four reboot, have signed with CAA .

The duo wrote the 2013 indie comedy Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship , which Kaplan directed, and have set up several projects around town, all in the comedy sphere. They have Disaster Wedding , with End Cue and Jon Watts producing and Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow directing at Warner Bros. as well as K-Pop: Lost in America , with Charles Melton and Rebel Wilson attached to star, JK Youn directing and CJ Entertainment producing.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The young scribes first met at a Boston University high school summer program and then later reconnected at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. They have been friends and collaborators now for over a decade.

Matt Shakman is directing the Fantastic Four project, which has a Feb. 14, 2025, release date. Kaplan and Springer were already typing away on the script when Shakman was confirmed to be the helmer of the high-profile project at September’s D23, having quietly nabbed the hot gig months before.

The pair, which was previously at Gersh, continues to be repped by MGMT Entertainment and attorney Ben Rubinfeld at Ziffren Brittenham.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Goldblum in Early Talks to Play Wizard in Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Movie Musical

Jeff Goldblum is in talks to star as the Wizard in Universal’s upcoming adaptation of Broadway mainstay Wicked.  If the deal makes, the Jurassic Park star will join Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey on the roll call. Jon M. Chu is directing the big-screen adaptation, which is being divided up into two movies. More from The Hollywood ReporterCynthia Erivo on Identifying as Queer Later in Life: "We Assume Every Queer Person Knows It From the Beginning"Hollywood's A-list Stylists Reveal Their Top Fall Fashion Picks for Women'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Confirms 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nomadland’ Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Chloé Zhao, the filmmaker whose drama Nomadland swept the Academy Awards in 2021 and who in the process became the first woman of color to win the best director Oscar, has signed with CAA. Zhao, who also frequently acts as writer, editor and producer on her films, has been agentless for the last several years. She continues to be repped by Ilene Feldman Management and Simon Faber at Pangea, and is additionally repped by attorney Linda Lichter at Lichter Grossman.More from The Hollywood ReporterBresha Webb Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)Kantemir Balagov to Direct 'Butterfly Jam' for Square Peg, AR Content (Exclusive)Lance Reddick...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: IFTA Boss Jean Prewitt on the Return of the In-Person Market and Why Indie Film “Is Invincible”

As the 43rd edition of the American Film Market returns in-person this week, it provides the first real test of whether, and how, the independent film business can bounce back from the COVID years.  “It’s the first real ‘let’s get down to business’ market,” says Jean Prewitt, president and CEO of the producers association Independent Film & Television Alliance, which runs the AFM. More from The Hollywood ReporterRachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Mads Mikkelsen to Star in Bryan Fuller's Family Horror 'Dust Bunny,' Sierra/Affinity SellingAFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. After two...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin’s ‘The Strangers’ Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)

Oscar winner Rachel Shenton has joined the cast of Lionsgate’s The Strangers remake, which has just wrapped production. Shenton plays Debbie, the sister to Madelaine Petsch’s character. Lionsgate is rebooting the original 2008 cult horror film of the same name as the first of a trilogy for worldwide release.More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S.Netflix's 'All Quiet On the Western Front' in Top 10 in 90 Countries (Exclusive) The triology remake features Petsch, who drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend,...
OREGON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, last seen opposite Brad Pitt in action movie Bullet Train, has joined Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series. David Leitch, who directed Bullet Train, is helming the action piece, which will also star Emily Blunt.More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Amelio Joins Richard Linklater's 'Hitman' (Exclusive)Toronto According to: Producer Jamie PatricofAndrew Garfield Defends Method Acting, Says Starving Himself of Food and Sex Delivered "Some Pretty Wild, Trippy Experiences" Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson, the prolific TV producer whose output ranged from Battlestar Galactica to Magnum P.I., and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Devilworks’ U.S. Banner New Era Lands Alien Invasion, Medusa’s Venom (Exclusive)

New Era Entertainment, the North American distribution label of genre specialists Devilworks, has picked up two features for distribution across the U.S. and Canada. Action sci-fi Alien Invasion and horror sequel Medusa’s Venom will both be released next year and will also be introduced to buyers by Devilworks at the American Film Market. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. The debut feature of director Fred Searle, Alien Invasion follows a group...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon Reacts to Daughter Sosie Bacon’s ‘Smile’ Success: “We Have a Horror Tradition in Our Family”

If you can’t beat ’em, the old saying goes, join ’em. In Kevin Bacon’s case, that meant accepting the fact that Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon — the party game that requires you to link every known actor to Bacon in six movies or less — was never going away. So he embraced the phenomenon and founded SixDegrees.org in 2007, a charitable organization whose efforts to fight hunger are being honored Nov. 1 in New York City with a Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award (named for the “Cat’s in the Cradle” songwriter). And speaking of joining ’em, Bacon’s daughter, Sosie Bacon —...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Bresha Webb Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)

Bresha Webb has signed with Gersh for representation. The Run the World star has just finished production on a second season of the Starz series about four 30-something Black friends with complicated love lives in Harlem. Webb plays unfiltered marketing exec Renee in the comedy created by Leigh Davenport that follows Black professionals and lifelong best friends with aspirations to take over the world. More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Reddick Signs With CAA (Exclusive)'Fantastic Four' Scribes Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer Sign With CAA (Exclusive)'Gracie's Corner' Children's Show Signs With UTA, Underscore Talent Webb also starred as public defender Jasmine in the thriller A...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Kit Harington Is Ready to Get “Gnarly” in Indie Thriller ‘Blood for Dust’

Kit Harington is ready to get out of his comfort zone. After spending eight years as fan-favorite character Jon Snow on cultural phenomenon Game of Thrones, Harington is taking on a new type of role in director Rod Blackhurst’s Blood for Dust. In the action-thriller, the Eternals actor will play the film’s antagonist Ricky, an illegal weapons dealer with violent tendencies.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Flashback: 'Good Will Hunting' Saw Goodwill at the Market Pre-OscarsJean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Neo-Noir L.A. Action Film 'Darkness of Man' (Exclusive)AFM: 'Red Sonja' Producer Millennium Inks Movie Slate Deal With Will Smith's German Distribution...
MISSOURI STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Shelley Duvall Returns to Acting with ‘The Forest Hills’ Horror Pic

Shelley Duvall has returned to the big screen with a cameo role in director Scott Goldberg’s The Forest Hills, which also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez and Dee Wallace, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Duvall had break out roles in the 1970s in Robert Altman’s Brewster McCloud and Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, where she briefly, yet memorably played a Rolling Stone reporter, before appearing in the role of Wendy Torrance alongside Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s horror classic The Shining. This marks the first role in 20 years for the actor, who last year spoke about her legacy in a profile...
TEXAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Sets ‘Eras’ Tour

The stadium shows will mark the superstar's first live jaunt in nearly five years. Taylor Swift is going back on tour, she announced on Tuesday’s Good Morning America. The 2023 jaunt, which kicks off March 18 in Arizona, is called the Eras tour, which Swift said will be “a journey through all of my musical eras of my career.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Isaac Tries on a New Hat: Comic Book Creator

While filming Dune in late 2019, Oscar Isaac mentioned a passion project to one of the film’s key producers — Mary Parent, vice chairman of worldwide production at Legendary Entertainment. It was not a sci-fi blockbuster — a genre Isaac has come to dominate in franchises like Star Wars and Dune — nor was it a prestige series in the vein of HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage, which he executive produced and starred in alongside Jessica Chastain. It was a comic book. About a cop who walks around with a bullet hole in his head. The result of that conversation is now...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Neo-Noir L.A. Action Film ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)

Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to flex his more dramatic muscles in upcoming neo-noir action film Darkness of Man. The feature — being introduced to buyers at the American Film Market by VMI Worldwide — comes from director James Cullen Bressack and has been likened to the grittier titles in Van Damme’s impressive library, such as JCVD and The Bouncer. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S. No stranger to action stars, having worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ in Top 10 in 90 Countries (Exclusive)

All Quiet on the Western Front, a German World War I drama starring Daniel Brühl, was Netflix’s number one non-English-language film of the week, entering the top 10 in 90 countries worldwide. In its weekly top 10 list published Tuesday, Netflix said Edward Berger’s feature, an adaptation of the classic anti-war novel by German writer Erich Maria Remarque, racked up 31.5 million viewing hours since its debut on the platform last Friday. More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)Rachel Shenton Joins Renny Harlin's 'The Strangers' Remake for Lionsgate...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Mads Mikkelsen to Star in Bryan Fuller’s Family Horror ‘Dust Bunny,’ Sierra/Affinity Selling

Mads Mikkelsen is set to reunite with his Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller on the newly announced feature Dust Bunny. Entertainment One and Thunder Road will co-produce with Fuller, who will write, direct and produce alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the American Film Market. Principal production is set to begin in January 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S.AFM Flashback: 'Good Will...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Venom 3’ Enlists Kelly Marcel as Director

Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his 2008 indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Sony and Columbia’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. This will mark her directorial debut.More from The Hollywood ReporterTom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches'Uncharted' Director Ruben Fleischer...
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Black Adam’ Leads So-So Halloween Weekend With $27.7M

DC and Warner Bros.’ Black Adam had no trouble topping the Halloween weekend box office, although the superhero pic dropped more than expected considering it had little competition. The film earned an estimated $27.7 million from 4,402 theaters in its second outing. That’s a drop of 59 percent, one of the bigger declines for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in a lead role (excluding the primary Fast & Furious franchise). Nonetheless, the movie raced past $100 million at the domestic box office Saturday and is projected to finish Sunday with a domestic cume of $111.1 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gray...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lance Reddick Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Actor Lance Reddick has signed with CAA for representation. Reddick, known for the John Wick franchise and HBO’s The Wire, has several projects on tap, including 20th Century’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump and Shirley, Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. The fourth John Wick movie, with Reddick reprising his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, is also slated for release in March 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterKantemir Balagov to Direct 'Butterfly Jam' for Square Peg, AR Content (Exclusive)'Fantastic Four' Scribes Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer Sign With CAA (Exclusive)'Gracie's Corner' Children's Show Signs With UTA, Underscore Talent Reddick starred in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Lupita Nyong’o is headed to the A Quiet Place universe. The actor is in final negotiations to lead Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The film is a spinoff of Paramount’s A Quiet Place, which in 2018 became a surprise hit in the hands of director and star John Krasinski. It earned $340.9 million on a $17 million budget. The Krainski-directed A Quiet Place: Part 2 followed in 2021 and earned $297.3 million. More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Defends Controversial Blue Checkmark Twitter Plan to Stephen KingTaylor Swift Sets 'Eras' TourBen Platt on "Difficult" 'Dear...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy